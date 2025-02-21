‘Elite’ Ravens Prospect Can Replace Nelson Agholor

He’s the unsung hero of the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver corps, somebody aptly described as “a reliable dirty-work player,” but Nelson Agholor is also a free agent who could find himself replaced by 2024 NFL draft fourth-round pick Devontez Walker.

That’s the view from The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer. He sees Walker as having “had elite measurables” coming out of college, but the traits didn’t seamlessly translate to the pros.

Even though Walker is “an appealing field-stretching option,” the former North Carolina standout “played just 57 offensive snaps last season, working primarily as an outside receiver, and earned three targets.”

Despite the lack of work and apparent absence of a role in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense, Shaffer still envisages a best-case scenario for Walker: “With wide receiver Nelson Agholor, a reliable dirty-work player, headed to free agency, Walker has a chance to claim an important role next season behind (Zay) Flowers and Rashod Bateman.”

That’s on the long end of the optimism scale, but Walker does have unteachable attributes the Ravens can use. Especially among a core of receivers getting younger and more dynamic, bad news for utility veteran Agholor.

Devontez Walker Didn’t Live Up to the Hype

Big things were expected of Walker, with even a Ravens great predicting something special from the rookie. It didn’t happen, not least because of a rib injury that slowed him during training camp.

Walker was already unseasoned on the nuances of his position thanks to an eligibility issue and subsequent tussle with the NCAA that cost him four games during his final season with the Tar Heels. A lack of experience may have contributed to the Ravens trusting less-heralded veterans during the business end of last season.

As Shaffer pointed out, “Walker had almost no role in the Ravens’ two playoff games without star Zay Flowers, overtaken by practice squad call-up Anthony Miller and late-season signing Steven Sims.”

Walker couldn’t get on the field even after snagging this touchdown with his first catch as a pro, against the New York Giants in Week 15.

The play showcased the straight-line speed, body control and appetite for attacking vertically that make Walker such an intriguing prospect. Shaffer noted how, “According to TruMedia, half of Walker’s 20 routes last season were vertical routes, and poor ball tracking cost him a big play in Week 17 against the Houston Texans.”

Despite the raw edges, Walker can frighten defenses in a way Agholor doesn’t. That should appeal to a Ravens team continuing to expand its passing game.

Ravens Better Equipped to Move on From Nelson Agholor

It was somewhat surprising when Agholor had his deal extended last offseason, but the inconvenient truth was the Ravens still needed him. Their ill-fated experiment with Odell Beckham Jr. was over, and Agholor provided veteran cover against a second-year slump from 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers.

Things are different this year after the long-awaited breakout of Rashod Bateman and with Walker’s obvious potential still available. The Ravens can suddenly afford to move on from Agholor, rather than using a portion of salary cap space projected by Spotrac.com at $8,918,872, to bring him back again.

Agholor is still good at what he does. Namely, getting open between the numbers and blocking people in the running game.

Those are useful attributes in any offense, but the Ravens are becoming more prolific through the air with Monken calling plays. Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to enhance his game as a deep passer, and Walker can help more than Agholor.