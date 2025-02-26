Ravens GM Makes Bold Statement About Mark Andrews’ Future

Eric DeCosta is at the annual NFL Scouting Combine to assess and identify the next generation of the Baltimore Ravens, but the general manager can’t escape questions about incumbent players, particularly concerning the future of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

The latter has looked like a suitable candidate to move on because of a couple of factors. Notably, a disastrous performance during the still-stinging defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs, as well as the emergence of a more athletic understudy, Isaiah Likely.

Andrews may be on borrowed time in Baltimore, but DeCosta was eager to remind reporters how he much he admires the player. The GM told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “Mark is a great player…. Mark will be in a ring if honor someday. I love having him on the team. We’ll figure out all the roster machinations in the coming weeks but nobody is a bigger Mark Andrews fan than me.”

Whether those comments mark a fond farewell to a distinguished member of the franchise, or are a coded signal DeCosta plans to bring Andrews back, is open for debate. Many of those who cover the Ravens are split in their opinions about what the future holds for one of two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Opinions Split on Mark Andrews’ Future

Those who follow the Ravens closely can’t decide if Andrews will go or stay. For his part, Zrebiec responded to a question from Matt Karoly on’X,’ by downplaying the idea Andrews has already played his last down for the Ravens.

Zrebiec admitted, “My read is that they are keeping their options open. And if other teams call about Andrews, they are going to certainly listen and could be compelled to deal him for right offer. But I’d still be surprised if they move on without legit trade offer.”

A trade might work for both the Ravens and Andrews if he were shipped out to reunite with a former coach under whom he had his best seasons. That would do right by Andrews, but DeCosta would still drive a hard bargain.

He’d have to before parting with the franchise leader for touchdowns, per StatMuse. Andrews has been one of the most prolific pass-catchers of his generation and a go-to target for Jackson.

The league’s premier dual-threat QB twice targeted No. 89 over 100 times in the same season, in 2021 and ’22. Andrews earned Jackson’s trust thanks to a reputation for reliability, but that rep’ deserted the veteran when it mattered most last season.

A nightmare in Buffalo that included dropping a pass that would have sealed the game-tying two-point conversion left Andrews at his lowest point. Other mistakes at Highmark Stadium, such as a critical third-quarter fumble, made the 29-year-old appear well past his best.

That sentiment perhaps explains why some believe Andrews’ time with the Ravens is up. Among them, Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison thinks that “While he didn’t outright say it, it felt like Eric DeCosta gave an appreciative farewell to Mark Andrews. He may have played his last game in Baltimore.”

Making goodbye a reality will be easier for the Ravens if Likely continues to make strides.

Ravens Can Shake Up Tight End Spot

Likely is somebody offensive coordinator Todd Monken should get more involved. There aren’t many players at his position who can match Likely’s mix of speed, leaping ability and roving instincts.

He’s a mismatch from anywhere across a formation, but Likely won’t handle the traditional, in-line tight end work Andrews so often thrives at performing. That task would need to go to Likely’s fellow 2022 fourth-round draft pick, Charlie Kolar.

The latter is a 6-foot-6, 267-pounder who can dominate blocking assignments at the point of attack, but who’s struggled to get onto the field because of injuries. Kolar must step up because Monken’s offense still needs a tight end with throwback qualities, particularly when hybrid fullback Patrick Ricard is a free agent.

DeCosta needs to weight these concerns against granting Andrews a fond farewell if the right trade partner comes calling. The decision will be easier to make if the Ravens can find another draft-worthy, big-bodied all-rounder at the Combine.