Former Ravens Starter Ends Retirement to Sign With Browns

Maybe for veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, it’s kind of like the song goes — “everybody needs a little time away.”

Smith is returning to the NFL less than 1 year after shocking the Philadelphia Eagles by retiring midway through the regular season.

Smith was a 4th-round pick (No. 122 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played 4 seasons for the Ravens and had a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2018

“The Browns hosted their former edge rusher Za’Darius Smith for a tryout on Thursday, and it proved to be a fit for both sides,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote on Sunday. “If all goes planned, he should be signed by Sunday. Smith, 33, passed his physical and is ready to get back in the game after retiring give games into the season last year with the Eagles. The Browns actually hoped to sign Smith last month before they pursued Jadeveon Clowney, but the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement at that time. Now, Smith is ready to return to Cleveland to be a key part of the pass-rush rotation, joining Jared Verse, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.”

Smith played for the Browns in 2023 and 2024 and signed a 1-year, $4.25 million contract with the Eagles before the 2025 season.

Smith’s Retirement Caught Eagles by Surprise

Smith, 33, played in just 5 games with the Eagles, with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

“I knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected,” Smith wrote on his official Instagram account Monday, October 13. “Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years! This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family’s lives forever — and for that, I’m forever grateful … as I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever.”

Smith’s retirement couldn’t have come at a worse time — starter and former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. was on injured reserve with a torn triceps tendon.

“Za’Darius Smith posts on his Instagram that he is ‘stepping into the next season of his life’ and is retiring from the NFL,” NBC Sports Philly’s Ashlyn Sullivan wrote on X. “I spoke to the Eagles pass rusher last week who said he was working on getting a better grasp of Fangio’s defense — mentioned no inclination of this decision.”

From SEC Star to $79 Million in Career Earnings

Smith, 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, was an All-SEC pick at Kentucky before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.

He signed a 4-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in March 2019 and played 3 seasons there. He’s also played for the Vikings, Browns, Lions, and Eagles.

Smith missed all but one game of the 2021 season with a back injury. He responded with 24.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons, including 10.0 sacks in 2022.

He’s also made major bank in his decade in the NFL, with $79.1 million in career earnings headed into the 2025 season.