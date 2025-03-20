Ravens Named ‘Ideal’ Fit for 1 of NFL’s ‘Best’ Guards

Slotting in a new starter at guard remains on the to-do list for the Baltimore Ravens during what’s left of 2025 NFL free agency. Fortunately, “one of the league’s best” remains on the veteran market.

The offensive lineman in question is Will Hernandez. He’s “quietly emerged” as a formidable force during a career renaissance with the Arizona Cardinals after flopping as a second-round pick for the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL draft.

His revival was interrupted by a knee injury last season, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. The latter makes a compelling case why the 29-year-old is a good scheme fit for the Ravens.

As Barnwell put it, “at 332 pounds, Hernandez has the size and mean streak that teams that lean heavily into gap schemes on the ground want from their interior offensive linemen. The appetite for those players around the league has grown to be insatiable.”

Power and mentality aren’t the only reasons the Ravens should check in on Hernandez. He’s also a potential bargain for a team with limited resources under the salary cap, but still needing reinforcements up front.

Will Hernandez Injury History Presents Bargain Opportunity for Ravens

The knee injury that ruled Hernandez out for the season in Week 5 presents the Ravens with an opportunity. Specifically, to pick up a standout blocker on the cheap.

Barnwell pointed out that while Hernandez can’t expect to get paid top dollar, “if he’s healthy after the injury, his acquisition could be a bargain given what even average guards are making on the open market.”

There’s also ample reason for the Ravens to wait before putting a deal in front of Hernandez. In particular, “as a free agent who would qualify for a compensatory pick, teams might be waiting to sign him after June 1, when his medical status should be clearer and he won’t count against his new team’s compensatory formula.”

Waiting for the time of year when free agents can be bought on the cheap would suit the Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta has just $13,057,626 to work with under the cap, per Spotrac.com, so some bargain hunting seems inevitable.

DeCosta won’t find a more appropriate value signing than Hernandez. His aggressive playing style and power-based blocking expertise fit what the Ravens do on offense, particularly in a running game led by beefy duo Patrick Ricard and Derrick Henry.

Both would surely enjoy playing behind somebody who blocks through a play as relentlessly as Hernandez did here against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, on a rep highlighted by Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

Hernandez already plays like a Ravens lineman, and the team needs help along the interior.

Ravens Primed for Replacements at Guard

Fresh faces are needed after Patrick Mekari left to join the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Mekari’s departure created an opening at left guard, although his replacement could already be on the roster.

Third-year pro Andrew Vorhees might take the reins, but Hernandez is a more proven commodity. He’d fit well alongside returning All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Adding Hernandez on the left side would leave Vorhees to challenge right guard Daniel Faalele for reps. Faalele can be dominant physically at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds, but he did struggle at times last season.

Maintaining the strength of the line in front of Henry and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is vital for the Ravens. DeCosta started the maintenance work the right way by bringing back Stanley, but he needs to replace Mekari.

Hernandez is an excellent choice, even if a five-time Pro Bowler also fits the bill.