Lamar Jackson Called Out Struggling Starter After Ravens Beat Cowboys

ou know Lamar Jackson notices when his teammates are criticized, and the two-time NFL MVP was quick to call out struggling starter Daniel Faalele after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-25 in Week 3.

Right guard Faalele has endured a tough start to the season, but he got some props from his star quarterback following a positive showing at AT&T Stadium. Jackson didn’t even wait for head coach John Harbaugh to finish his own press conference before letting people know about one member of an under-fire offensive line.

As Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink pointed out, “A reporter was asking about unheralded players making plays today, named Charlie Kolar and Nelson Agholor. Lamar Jackson pipes up from a chair on the side, ‘Faalele!'”

Not content with that shoutout, Jackson was a lot more vocal on the subject when it was his own turn at the microphone. He praised Faalele’s work ethic and had some choice words for those who had been critical of the third-year pro online.

Jackson admitted, “Of course, I’ve seen it. I see a lot of things when they be tweeting and stuff, but that’s just social media. At the end of the day, he’s getting paid to do what he’s supposed to do. He busts his behind each and every time. It’s not like he’s trying to mess up. All of us make mistakes out there on the field,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Noting Faalele’s improvement in Dallas, Jackson said, “But, he came in clutch for us today. And, I wasn’t the same people that was giving him doubts, to praise him and give him that credit for what he deserves.”

Jackson and the Ravens needed a powerful showing from the men up front after an 0-2 start. They got it, and Jackson wasn’t the only beneficiary of the efforts of Faalele and Co.

Lamar Jackson, Helped by Daniel Faalele and Improved Line

It’s almost a shock to admit, but the Ravens were dominant up front against the Cowboys. The visitors amassed 274 yards on the ground, while Jackson wasn’t sacked once and took only a single QB hit, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Context reveals the Cowboys had been vulnerable against the run. They’d surrendered 4.9 yards a carry through two games, per Pro Football Reference, so perhaps it’s not surprising two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry totalled 151 yards and six per rush.

Henry still gave credit to those in front of him. The 30-year-old told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “The offensive line allowed that to happen. Came out with the mindset of, you know, moving guys off the line of scrimmage, being physical and playing the Ravens’ style of football.”

Henry’s success wasn’t a surprise, but Jackson being kept clean in the pocket against a defense featuring All-Pro pass-rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, was a credit to Baltimore’s O-line.

The group performed well, but Faalele proved a point.

Daniel Faalele Justified Ravens Faith

Keeping Faalele in the starting lineup was an act of faith by head coach John Harbaugh. The latter resisted calls for changes in the trenches following Week 2’s defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harbaugh preferred to double down on a new-look line featuring three new starters, Faalele, right tackle Patrick Mekari and left guard Andrew Vorhees. They were all on the field in Dallas, but none was under as much pressure as Faalele.

Many wanted to see Ben Cleveland replace him, but Harbaugh wouldn’t buckle. Faalele repaid his coach’s faith with some key and crushing blocks.

His best blocks helped Jackson stand tall long enough to connect with Rashod Bateman for a touchdown just before halftime. The play was made possible because No. 77 blocked two Cowboys, including Lawrence looping to the inside on a stunt, per Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire (h/t RAMEY).

This play summed up the effort of Faalele and the rest of the Ravens’ linemen. They were too physical and intense for the Cowboys, and Jackson wants to make sure his blockers get some respect when things go well.