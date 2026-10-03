Ravens Urged to Make ‘Intra-Division Trade’ for Pro Bowl Playmaker

They seemingly always need a dynamic wide receiver, but the Baltimore Ravens rarely get the chance to swipe one directly from a rival in the AFC North.

That will change if the Ravens follow the urging to make an “intra-division trade” to acquire Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy from the Cleveland Browns. It’s a scenario the Ravens can’t ignore if they’re going to help “superstar in the making” Zay Flowers, according to Carter Bahns of CBS Sports.

Bahns believes Jeudy’s a prime trade candidate because he’s “slipped” behind young receivers for the Browns. Including 2026 NFL draft picks KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The Browns’ sudden influx of youthful targets spells trouble for Jeudy. He’s “on pace for the least productive season of his career, including a 2021 campaign in which an ankle sprain limited him to 10 games.”

This is an opportunity for the Ravens. One yielding a legitimate vertical threat who could answer lingering doubts about “a shallow receiving corps” around franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jerry Jeudy Fits Multiple Needs for Ravens

Bahns spelled out those doubts when he pointed out “Rashod Bateman has not been a game-changer outside of his outlier 2024 campaign, and while Ja’Kobi Lane is a promising rookie who could turn into the ideal running mate for Flowers in time, he is on injured reserve with a broken wrist and lacks experience as a first-year player.”

Each of those factors should have the Ravens considering any quality receiver who’s potentially available. Particularly one with Jeudy’s talent for stretching the field.

The 27-year-old’s averaged an impressive 13.9 yards per reception during his career, per Pro Football Reference. Jeudy’s also run 8.9 yards before catch per reception across six-and-a-bit seasons.

This difficult grab against the New York Jets last season showed Jeudy hasn’t lost the knack for making big plays.

His problem has been undermining moments like this one with repeated, elementary mistakes. Jeudy dropped 10 passes for the Browns last season and 13 during his Pro Bowl campaign in 2024.

There are obvious deficiencies in his game, but Jeudy’s field-stretching, speed both before and after the catch, is worth the Ravens making an inquiry. Particularly when doubts persist about the health of Flowers.

Zay Flowers Questions Keep Focus on Wide Receiver Problem

The will he or won’t he play weekly questions about Flowers are regular reminders about how much the Ravens are reliant on their go-to receiver. It’s an unhealthy situation when the offense scored freely with Flowers in the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

In between, the Ravens were held to a mere 17 points without Flowers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The Ravens lack a viable alternative to Flowers, some credible insurance to keep their passing game prolific in his absence.

Jeudy qualifies because he’d give the Ravens something different. Namely, a vertical speedster to take the top off coverage.

His core skill is the ideal complement to how Flowers and rookie Lane can win underneath and between the numbers. More versatile ways to attack defenses will only help Jackson dominate in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s schemes.

Bahns pointed out how “Baltimore remains in win-now mode during Lamar Jackson’s prime and cannot afford to not have enough pieces around him in the passing attack.”

That will change with the right move ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10.