Ravens Get Unexpected Zay Flowers Injury News Right Before Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a thrilling 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but perhaps one of the most encouraging developments from this game didn’t have anything to do with the end result. Instead, it would revolve around star wide receiver Zay Flowers and his ability to suit up for this game.

Flowers missed Week 2 after suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s season opener, but he was able to get back on the field for this big contest against the Cowboys. Earlier this week, it seemed like Flowers was finally out of the woods when it came to dealing with this ailment, but as it turns out, he isn’t totally good to go for Week 4 just yet.

Ravens List Zay Flowers as Questionable for Week 4 Action

Flowers got off to an explosive start in the 2026 campaign, as he racked up five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in one half of action against the Indianapolis Colts. His aforementioned hamstring injury forced him out of the game early, though, and there was real doubt that Flowers would be able to play in Week 3.

While he made the trip to Brazil with the rest of his team for this game, concerns about the quality of the playing surface made it seem unlikely Flowers would suit up for this game. Instead, he ended up surprisingly being active for the game, and he once again starred for Baltimore, catching five passes for 84 yards while also adding another 20 yards on his lone carry on the ground.

Even though he played against Dallas, Flowers’ status was worth monitoring at practice throughout the week. After being limited on Wednesday, Flowers practiced fully on Thursday, which seemed to indicate he was over his hamstring injury. That changed on Friday, though, as Flowers was once again limited, which led the Ravens to officially list him as questionable for this game.

Will Zay Flowers Suit Up for Ravens in Week 4?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a pass reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Obviously, the Ravens were hoping Flowers wouldn’t be on the injury report ahead of Week 4, but if he ends up playing, it won’t really matter at the end of the day. Considering how Flowers played in Week 3 and logged a full practice on Thursday, it would register as a fairly big surprise if he didn’t play in this game.

Baltimore’s passing attack is heavily reliant on Flowers, so if he can play, he will be out on the field against the Tennessee Titans. A final decision on Flowers’ status won’t be made until 90 minutes before the team’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, but even with this limited practice on Friday, all signs are pointing to him taking the field alongside the rest of his teammates.