Ravens Rookie Praised After Breakout Performance in Preseason

The Baltimore Ravens may have found their Wide Receiver of the future along with Zay Flowers. Please welcome Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL.

Lane, a third-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, caught 3 passes for 38 yards, and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now we warned you that Lane was going to be a player to watch in preseason and he proved why against Philly.

“Lane is another rookie receiver drawing rave reviews from camp,” Josh Edwards wrote in the CBS Sports article. “The coaching staff is different, but Baltimore has been searching for a taller receiver for years. They had done the DeAndre Hopkins experiment, but double-dipped in this year’s draft with Elijah Sarratt and Lane. The hope is that Lane can allow them to play above the rim, but also spring Derrick Henry in the run game.”

If you are a fan of the Ravens, you have prayed for times like this.

Lane Was Building Hype During Training Camp

If you’ve paid attention to Ja’Kobi Lane throughout his career, he is known for making impressive, contested catches. Such catches are what the Baltimore Ravens have sorely needed since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

As the regular season goes on, Ja’Kobi Lane has been turning heads since camp started.

If Ja’Kobi Lane has not had your attention since he got drafted, he should have it now. After that preseason performance, fans should be elated that Lamar Jackson finally has a receiver that is very aggressive when the ball is in the air.

While speaking to the media, Lane credited the environment around him on why his training camp went so well.

“Definitely super, super blessed to be able to be at a place like this in Owings Mills,” Lane said in the Baltimore Ravens article. “I am feeding off the energy and the environment that I am in, and I think that’s just who I am. [I try to] be a product of my environment, and every time I look to the vets or even the young guys, I’m getting better every day. So, I just want to try and do that every day.”

The Ravens Are Just Looking for Consistency

The Baltimore Ravens has tried looking for some consistency to go along with Zay Flowers and it has not worked. They tried to elevate Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Odell Beckham Jr.; And guess what?

It hasn’t worked.

These men have showed flashes of being great, but it has not panned out. Nonetheless, Ja’Kobi Lane will be looking to fill in along with Elijah Sarratt.

“In addition to Lane, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (six catches, 66 yards) and tight end Matt Hibner (five catches, 61 yards) were the biggest beneficiaries,” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Sarratt ran crisp routes and got open consistently, which should only build his confidence.”

“The best part about Lane’s performance against Philadelphia is that he didn’t really do any of it as a jump-ball threat—he wasn’t leaned on in those situations,” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “Instead, all three of his targets came over the middle. There, he proved he can separate and make plays after the catch, particularly when he fought into the end zone on that 16-yard touchdown grab.”