Little-Used Ravens CB Tipped to Start vs. Browns Amid Nate Wiggins News

Injuries are hitting the Baltimore Ravens hard at cornerback ahead of Week 8’s game against the Cleveland Browns, so much so little-used Jalyn Armour-Davis is tipped to start at Huntington Bank Field.

The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft will be called upon because this year’s first-round pick Nate Wiggins is dealing with an illness. Meanwhile, a knee injury is set to keep All-Pro Marlon Humphrey on the shelf.

Wiggins didn’t travel to Cleveland, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He also confirmed Wiggins’ fellow member of the 2024 rookie class T.J. Tampa has landed on injured reserve with an ankle problem, prompting Ryan ‘Bump’ Cooper to join Armour-Davis after being elevated from the practice squad.

Zrebiec later confirmed the “Ravens have officially downgraded rookie first-round CB Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) to out for tomorrow’s game against Browns. Wiggins will not travel to Cleveland. So Ravens down two of their top 3 CBs in Humphrey, Wiggins.”

It means the “Ravens will likely go with Brandon Stephens and Jalyn Armour-Davis, who is just coming off an I.R. stint with a hamstring injury, on the outside. And they have both Arthur Maulet and Ar’Darius Washington to play inside, along with everything Kyle Hamilton does,” according to Zrebiec.

The cornerback group Zrebiec expects the Ravens to use is worryingly short on experience. That looks like a problem against the Browns and a quarterback sure to be motivated to prove a point to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Jalyn Armour-Davis Set for Major Step Up vs. Browns

Being thrust into the starting lineup would be a culture shock for Armour-Davis, who is joining the 53-man roster, despite a recent hamstring injury. The former Alabama defensive back has made a mere 15 appearances and just two starts since entering the pros.

Cooper’s CV belongs to a similarly less than battle-tested corner. An undrafted free agent signed from Oregon State in the offseason, the 23-year-old has yet to play a down for the Ravens.

The lack of experience could leave an already vulnerable secondary shorthanded. Especially since regular starter Stephens has struggled, despite an endorsement from an All-Pro teammate.

A trip to take on their AFC North rivals will be a test of the Ravens’ strength in depth at arguably the most suspect spot on the roster.

Nate Wiggins Has Been on Upward Curve

Wiggins is yet to live up to the billing as the 30th player drafted this year, but he has been showing signs of improvement. Those signs included a solid showing during the 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, per numbers from SCOUTD.

Ironically, there’s more than one connection to the Bucs this week. Like Monken serving as OC in Tampa for three years from 2016-’18, working with Jameis Winston for most of that time.

Winston will be starting in place of the injured Deshaun Watson in Cleveland this week. Seeing Monken again might inspire Winston to turn the clock back to his 4,090-yard season in 2016.

His task will be easier against a pass defense that’s already surrendered the most yards in the league. It’s a group now missing Humphrey, one of the few competent performers, who snatched his third and fourth interceptions of the season against the Bucs.

Winston will give the Ravens chances for more picks because he’s an aggressive passer with unshakeable faith in his arm strength. The issue will be if the Ravens have enough proven DBs on the field to take advantage.