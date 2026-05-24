Ravens $10 Million Safety Jaylinn Hawkins: Patriots Chose NFL All-Pro Over Me

In terms of motivation, this one seems like it might work just fine for Baltimore Ravens safety and free-agent signee Jaylinn Hawkins.

During an appearance on The Ravens Lounge podcast, Hawkins said he was surprised his old team, the New England Patriots, chose NFL All-Pro safety Kevin Byard over him in free agency.

Hawkins landed a 2-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens. Byard signed a 1-year, $7 million contract with the Patriots.

Hawkins assumed he would get a chance to run it back with the Patriots after starting 15 games on a team that made a surprise run to the Super Bowl in 2025.

“I mean, to be honest, I mean, I was surprised (about not signing with Patriots),” Hawkins said. “I mean, me and my wife were both surprised. I’m pretty sure we were kind of like … we anticipated coming off a good season and stuff like that, we’ll be back (in New England), but you never know how things go. You never know what God has planned and, like, free agency, you know what I’m saying? It can go either way. So it is what it is, but I’m happy (in Baltimore) for sure.”

Numbers Show Hawkins & Byard Both Elite Safeties

It’s worth pointing out that, in terms of NFL strong safeties, you don’t get much better than Hawkins and Byard.

In 17 games with the Chicago Bears in 2025, Byard, 32, earned his 3rd NFL All-Pro honor after leading the NFL with 7 interceptions to go with 93 tackles and 8 pass deflections.

In 15 games with the Patriots, Hawkins, 28, had 71 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Pro Football Focus graded Hawkins out ahead of Byard — his 82.4 overall grade put him 5th out of 98 eligible strong safeties. Byard’s 74.2 overall grade put him 15th.

Ravens Could Have NFL’s Elite Secondary

While Hawkins is listed behind 2025 1st-round pick Malaki Starks on the depth chart, that’s deceiving because the Ravens play with 3 safeties.

With NFL All-Pro Kyle Hamilton leading the way, Hawkins, Starks, 2024 1st-round pick Nate Wiggins at cornerback, and 4-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey at nickelback, the Ravens might have a chance at being the NFL’s elite secondary in 2026.

“The Ravens found their No. 3 safety in Hawkins after Alohi Gilman (Chiefs) and Ar’Darius Washington (Giants) left in free agency,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote. “Baltimore primarily plays three safeties and will team Hawkins with Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks. With Hamilton playing closer to the line, the Ravens will need a deep safety like Hawkins, who ranked fourth among safeties last season with four interceptions. The biggest issue with Hawkins is 13 missed tackles over the past two seasons.”

The Ravens also weren’t the only team going after Hawkins in free agency. In speaking with The Ravens Lounge, he said he was in talks with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers before signing with the Ravens, with the Panthers being the leader before Baltimore came through with their offer.

“Jaylinn Hawkins isn’t just a center fielder,” Ravens’ editorial director Ryan Mink wrote on his official X account on March 19. “While he excels in deep coverage, he can come up and hit people. Jesse Minter pointed out that Hawkins plays with a lot of versatility.”