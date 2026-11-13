Jesse Minter Announces Lamar Jackson Injury Update Before Ravens Week 10 Game

There is a lot of uncertainty around the Baltimore Ravens‘ starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, after his injury.

During the Ravens’ Week 8 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jackson injured his thumb and left the game. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced after the game that Jackson will require surgery and could miss the rest of the season.

Before the trade deadline, reports emerged that Jackson told teammates he would be back before the season was over. With uncertainty over his return timeline, there is now more clarity on when he will be back.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Timeline to Return

Minter released a social media statement sharing Jackson’s timeline for returning to the field. It appears that it could be between six and 10 weeks.

“Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8. Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal. He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season.”

Jackson already missed time this season due to an ankle injury before hurting his thumb. He has completed 70.1% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Jackson has also rushed for 144 yards and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson Might Be Back Before the Season or Miss 2026

This is a very interesting situation in Baltimore now, as Jackson’s status for the rest of the season is up in the air. It sounds like, depending on how the finger heals, he could be back right before the season ends, or he could be done.

Jackson is not the only quarterback dealing with an injury. Tyler Huntley injured his toe in the same Bills game. Huntley is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the Ravens’ starting quarterback until Jackson returns. The Ravens traded for Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals before their Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There will be more questions about Jackson and when he could be back. With eight games left in the season, it feels like a return would be tough for Jackson.

It’s going to be a speedy recovery for him to get back on the field. Until then, it’s Brissett who will be taking over the offense and leading it. The Ravens will have a lot of work to do at 4-5 to make a comeback and get back in the playoff conversation without Jackson.