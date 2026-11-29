Jesse Minter knew the Baltimore Ravens’ defense needed a spark to help stop the Houston Texans in overtime, but the rookie head still admitted he and his staff made a bad call that led to the 26-23 defeat at Reliant Stadium in Week 12.

The Texans came back from 20-7 down to win on a 57-yard field goal by Kai’mi Fairbairn on Sunday, November 29. Fairbairn’s decisive kick was made possible by the Texans burning the Ravens’ all-out blitz on 3rd-and-10 in sudden death.

Houston’s Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins beat single coverage for 31 yards on the crucial play of the drive. Minter was asked why the Ravens risked a zero-blitz call in a long-yardage situation with the Texans pinned deep at their own 16-yard line.

The under-fire Ravens coach told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “Yeah, I mean, it’s a series of events, so it’s like some of third downs where you know, they had converted on us. We sort of said like, hey, this is kind of how they want to go here with the game on the line, so we did it. It didn’t work. Obviously, it’s a bad call.”

Minter didn’t take full responsibility for the overly risky call. Nor did he throw his player under the bus, but the late collapse was still the latest example of the Ravens’ defense failing to meet expectations this season.

The problem concerns both personnel and coaching. It’s also why Minter’s overseeing a “losing culture” that’s bred seven-straight defeats.

Jesse Minter’s Defense Collapsed Again

The Ravens hired Miner because of his reputation as a defensive guru. Only you’d never know it based on how often his unit for the Ravens is folding under pressure.

Minter earned a lot of plaudits for his stints as a defensive coordinator at Michigan and for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he can’t replicate the same success with the Ravens. Not when the same coverage breakdowns are happening every week on the back end.

Collins wasn’t the only Texans’ wideout who sliced through Baltimore’s sieve-like secondary. Former Arizona Cardinals first-round draft bust Marvin Harrison Jr. also helped himself to a 32-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

Harrison’s scoring grab was the highlight of a 17-point second half for the Texans. They rallied after giving up a ton of pressure by the Ravens during the first two quarters.

Whatever adjustments Texans’ offensive coordinator Nick Caley made were too much for Minter and Ravens’ DC Anthony Weaver. Losing the coaching battle so comprehensively will only add to the questions about Minter’s ability to handle the top job.

Those questions are justified when more than one high-profile veteran sounds confused about what the Ravens are trying to do on defense.

Ravens Not Adjusting to New Defense

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton cited communication problems in coverage after last week’s 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers. Hamilton’s fellow All-Pro, middle linebacker Roquan Smith, previously called out a lack of effort among his teammates.

Yet another All-Pro, edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson, has been trashed by a franchise legend for his lack of production. Hendrickson barely made a dent against the Texans.

The pattern is clear and depressingly familiar. Even marquee players are struggling to come to terms with Minter’s defense.

It’s a sure sign the scheme doesn’t suit the personnel.