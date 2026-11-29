In the throes of what might be the worst season in Baltimore Ravens franchise history, Week 12 revealed another low point in a 26-23 overtime road loss to the Houston Texans.

It was the Ravens’ seventh straight loss, and they dropped to 4-8 overall under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

“The once proud Ravens organization has been overtaken by a losing culture,” Ravens Vault’s Sarah Ellison wrote on her official X account on Sunday. “They had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost. This isn’t new, and this isn’t just a result of losing Lamar Jackson. It would be a mistake going into the offseason thinking that. Many parts of the roster is rotten, and they need to do some major pruning after the season.”

“The Ravens lose their seventh-straight game, falling to the Texans 26-23 in overtime in one of the worst fashions you will ever see,” Locked on Ravens’ Kevin Oestricher wrote on his official X account. “Baltimore had a potential game-winning kicked blocked, couldn’t get off the field on third down on defense and fall to 4-8. Embarrassing team.”

Ravens Blamed Past Issues on John Harbaugh

Perhaps underscoring the “losing culture” Ellison referred to is that the Ravens fired Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh after the 2025 season, when a 9-8 record saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Harbaugh was quickly scooped up by the New York Giants, who are 7-3-1 and, for the first time in more than a decade, alone in first place in the NFC East Division.

“The Ravens have lost 7 straight and have blown a double-digit lead in 4 of those games,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. ” “Browns: led 10-0, lost 13-10 • Bengals: led 13-0, lost 35-13 • Panthers: led 12-0, lost 35-33 • Texans: led 20-6, lost 26-23 (OT). An issue that was blamed on John Harbaugh has carried on without him.”

Alarming Statistics for Ravens After OT Loss

Harbaugh seems like a Golden God of Coaching after his exit and subsequent success with another team, but it’s worth pointing out that the Ravens seemed to stall out under his leadership.

“Ravens have now blown 19 double digit leads since 2020, which is the most in the NFL over that span,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X following the loss to the Texans.

“Any time you get frustrated with your team blowing games, just remember that Ravens fans have it much, much worse,” All 32’s Brett Kollmann wrote on X.