Jesse Minter Got Blunt About Ravens’ $36 Million Disappearing Act After Win

The Baltimore Ravens did plenty right after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Baltimore’s offense racked up over 500 yards and dropped 41 points in the win. The Ravens did have some concerns, though, with wide receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane leaving the game with injuries.

That meant that wide receiver Rashod Bateman would step up as the WR1, but that didn’t happen. He got only 1 target and didn’t catch a single pass. For the Ravens, that’s a massive concern, but how does head coach Jesse Minter feel about that?

Jesse Minter Talked About Rashod Bateman’s Performance in Baltimore Ravens Win

Minter spoke with the media on Monday to discuss the Colts game. He was asked to evaluate Bateman’s performance, and Minter praised the receiver.

“Yes, I think there are a couple — like, the one that was called back — I think there were a few opportunities there. But, I give ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman] a lot of credit, because he played the game the right way. He ran good routes, and he was open at times. A lot of [the] time, maybe the play didn’t go to him or whatever. But he is blocking downfield, and he is being unselfish. I think the offense will show over time that it could be anybody’s big day on any day. So, I am excited about how he played, and I think there are big days ahead for ‘Bate.'”

Bateman has hit a rough patch over the last year with his arrest over the summer and injuries in 2025. He had a career-low season last year, leaving much to be desired in his play. In 13 games, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ravens Need Rashod Bateman to Step Up in 2026

Bateman signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension before the 2025 season. Since then, things have not gone well for the wide receiver.

Now, with Flowers and Lane missing time, Bateman must step up. The Ravens can’t afford for him to miss catches in a game.

Baltimore also has Chris Moore, LaJohntay Wester, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who will need to step up as well. Bateman is supposed to be on a higher level than those guys, though, as the WR2 on the team.

The Ravens are preparing to play the New Orleans Saints, but there’s some uncertainty. They have no clue whether they will have Flowers or Lane for the game.

Regardless, Bateman has all eyes on him and needs to be the guy who steps up in the passing game. The blocking part of his game is great, but he doesn’t get paid to just do that.