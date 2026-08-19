Jesse Minter Praises ‘Really Powerful’ Hidden Gem After Ravens Injury News

Jessie Minter doesn’t sound worried about the Baltimore Ravens losing a key player to injury at an already shaky position. Not when the rookie head coach is talking up a “really powerful” hidden gem who is emerging as a potential starter.

That’s what Jovaughn Gwyn is becoming in the competition to replace All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum. The competition got lighter when veteran Danny Pinter left the practice field on a cart on Wednesday, August 19.

Former Indianapolis Colts backup Pinter arrived during 2026 NFL free agency as a low-key replacement for Linderbaum. His injury is a blow at an obvious weak spot, but the Ravens still have other unheralded options, including Gwyn.

Ex-Atlanta Falcons depth body Gwyn is impressing his new boss. Minter told reporters Gwyn’s “just really powerful and athletic. I say that he’s been really well trained because our offensive line coach has coached him for the last few years (in Atlanta). He really understands how we want to play,” per Ravens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown.

Gwyn’s familiarity with a member of Minter’s staff is a key part of his case to win the starting job. So is how Gwyn performed in Baltimore’s first preseason game, although the Ravens also have a center with a stronger pedigree who’s working his way back to full health.

Jovaughn Gwyn Staking Claim to Solve Injury Problem

The hype train for Gwyn continued apace during joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings. Notably, when the 27-year-old “helped open up a huge hole in the middle of the Vikings defense and tossed Vikings rookie defensive tackle Domonique Orange to the turf,” per Brown.

Gwyn made his mark on Minnesota’s defense one play after Pinter’s injury. It was a timely contribution from a young player with the chance to take his career to the next level.

That chance exists, in large part, because of Gwyn’s experience with new Ravens’ offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. He’s responsible for designing the same zone-style blocking scheme the Falcons used successfully on his watch in 2025.

Gwyn’s knowledge of the Ledford system can prove crucial to settling the debate for the Ravens at center. So can how “Gwyn strengthened his case during the preseason opener” the 20-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire.

Things are trending in the right direction for Gwyn, but he doesn’t offer the value of experience like another Ravens center.

Jesse Minter Managing Ravens’ Other Center

Gwyn’s biggest challenge will come from former Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks’ pivot Ethan Pocic. The second-round pick in the 2017 draft is facing a daunting task proving he’s fully recovered from a torn Achilles and able to regain his peak form.

Pocic is 31 and far from fully healthy, so the Ravens are wisely taking a patient approach to embedding him into the offense. It’s why “Minter said the Ravens targeted the second week of the preseason to increase Pocic’s workload,” according to Erby.

The Ravens should be careful about how they get Pocic up to speed. He has the credentials to provide new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s unit with a credible name to anchor the line in front of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Neither Pocic, Gwyn, nor even Pinter, is going to be the new Linderbaum, but the Ravens only need competent stability over the ball.