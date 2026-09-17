Jesse Minter Shared His Thoughts on Ravens’ 1,970-Yard Weapon Before Saints Game

The Baltimore Ravens are going through a transition at wide receiver right now.

That’s because Ja’Kobi Lane won’t play for at least the next month after wrist surgery and being placed on IR. There is also concern about Zay Flowers, who is day-to-day with his hamstring injury.

This is forcing Baltimore to find the next men up to replace Lane and Flowers. One former practice squad member could surprise some people. He certainly had Ravens head coach Jesse Minter’s attention.

Jesse Minter Talked Baltimore Ravens WR Looking to Step Up

Minter spent time with the media after Wednesday’s practice. He was asked about veteran wide receiver Chris Moore, as he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Minter believes Moore has something that lets him add value to the team.

“Just the consistency — day-in and day-out. [Chris Moore] is a really smart player. He can still run. He has made a bunch of plays in this league. He has made a bunch of plays on this team back in the day. So, he is a guy that everybody is familiar with and comfortable with. He has played a lot of different roles on special teams throughout his career, so there is a great versatility that he brings of being able to play gunner, being able to play corner on the punt return team, being able to play on the kickoff team and being able to be a returner. So, guys like that, man — the more you can do – and then when you show up every day with the mindset and the work ethic that he has… I was telling the guys today, last week’s Wednesday practice – which was Tuesday last week – Chris Moore took the most look-team reps of anybody on the team. [He] didn’t know for sure at that time that he might play that first game. And so, it is just how you go about your business. [With] how he goes about his business — we definitely knew he would be ready to help us.”

This is the second straight week that Moore was promoted to the 53-man roster. He caught a 53-yard pass in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Chris Moore is Looking to Leave His Mark on Ravens

Moore is no stranger to the NFL, with years of experience. In 126 games, he has caught 150 passes for 1,970 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Ravens have a receiver who can make big plays on offense, with Flowers and Lane out. Moore could be that guy for Baltimore to step up at receiver.

Rashod Bateman will most likely get a bigger role in the passing game. It’ll be a matter of finding who else can step up.

Watch for Moore to get another chance to make a big play. If he can get another 53-yard reception, it’ll be hard for the Ravens to ignore keeping him on the 53-man roster.