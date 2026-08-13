Jesse Minter Provides New Injury Update on Ravens Starters

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through a rough last few days at training camp in terms of injuries to their starters.

Specifically, the cornerback position has taken some hits, with starters Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins sidelined by injuries. Wiggins was carted off the field with an injury, but Ravens head coach Jesse Minter didn’t believe it was serious. Humphrey left practice early on Wednesday, but he left under his own power.

There have been some questions about when the Ravens will have their starting cornerbacks back on the field. Minter gave fans a clearer idea of their timelines.

Jesse Minter Gives Update on Ravens CBs

After practice on Thursday, Minter spoke with the media and provided an update on some injuries. The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared what Minter told reporters about Wiggins and Humphrey.

“Minter said that both CB Nate Wiggins and CB Marlon Humphrey are trending well to return to practice at some point next week. Said both are dealing with relatively small things.”

Last season, Wiggins started every game for the Ravens on defense. He finished with 76 tackles, 14 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, and 2 tackles for loss in 17 games.

Humphrey went through multiple injuries in 2025, but only two games were missed. He racked up 68 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack, and 1 fumble recovery in 15 matchups.

Ravens Working Quickly to Be At Full Strength By Week 1

Wiggins and Humphrey are way too important to the Ravens defense to mess around with them. It’s clear that they won’t play in any preseason games over the next few weeks, giving them time to heal.

The good news is that they are not super serious injuries, and they will be back within the next week. That’ll give them more time off to heal and use next week to ease back into it.

Last year was not a perfect year for Humphrey and Wiggins in coverage. They were very inconsistent, with Humphrey having one of the worst seasons of his career.

Humphrey and Wiggins were able to still combine for 27 pass deflections and 7 interceptions on the season. They may not be perfect, but these are key playmakers in the secondary who are needed.

Minter has his scheme in place, and it relies heavily on the cornerbacks playing well. Without Wiggins and Humphrey, this defense can’t improve on its 2025 season. It won’t be long before the secondary is back at full strength with Wiggins and Humphrey back on the field.