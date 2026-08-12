Ravens Narrowly Avoided Near Disaster Again at Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens already have enough injury problems to deal with, but it was almost 10 times worse than what they are dealing with.

On Tuesday, starting cornerback Nate Wiggins got hurt, and while he is expected to miss time, it’s not as bad as some thought. Baltimore is also looking to get key guys back in practice from injury, like linebacker Teddye Buchanan and defensive tackle Travis Jones.

While those are concerns, Wednesday almost gave the team heart attacks with injury scares. Two of them, to be exact.

Baltimore Ravens Got Lucky in Latest Training Camp Practice

During training camp, two injuries occurred that could have been bad for the team. Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer detailed the cornerbacks who avoided bad injuries.

“Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey walked off the practice field about an hour in after forcing a PBU vs. Ja’Kobi Lane. He was with trainers. Didn’t appear to be serious. T.J. Tampa also had a brief scare after a red-zone rep left him sprawled, but he got up and returned to work.”

Humphrey went through so many injury scares last season for the Ravens. He had a finger injury that caused him to be in a cast, a knee scare, and a lower leg/calf injury. Luckily for him, he only missed two games last season.

There has been no update on how serious the injury is, but it is not believed to be too bad. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter will provide an update before Thursday’s practice.

Tampa has been rising up the ranks this training camp and has played well. Last season, he had 29 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception in 17 games with one start.

Ravens’ Depth at Cornerback Will Be Tested With Latest Injuries

Wiggins will be out for a bit, and Humphrey might miss some time depending on the severity of the injury. Tampa seems to be okay after coming back to practice.

All of this is great, but with guys not being 100%, this truly tests the depth of the cornerback position. Tampa might get his chance to be with the starters, but other guys will have to step up.

Players like Chidobe Awuzie, Marquise Robinson, Amani Oruwariye, Bilhal Kone, and Robert Longerbeam have seen their roles increase. This is their opportunity to prove that they can play at a high level.

The Ravens will play it safe with Wiggins and Humphrey anyway. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter already announced that key starters won’t play in the preseason. While Minter only named quarterback Lamar Jackson as the only one right now, Wiggins and Humphrey will be on that list as well.