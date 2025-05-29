John Harbaugh Predicts Next All-Pro for Ravens

John Harbaugh knows which Baltimore Ravens player will be the next to earn All-Pro honors. It’s the expectation for a roving pass-catcher who’s still waiting on a new contract, even while he’s developing into one of the NFL’s best at his position.

Harbaugh spoke with the media on Wednesday, May 28 and outlined his expectations for tight end Isaiah Likely, “I want to see him be an All-Pro. That would be my goal for him, and he’s capable of it,” per SleeperNFL.

John Harbaugh on Isaiah Likely: "I want to see him be an All-Pro. That would be my goal for him, and he's capable of it." pic.twitter.com/7olNehpjau — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) May 28, 2025

It’s a lofty standard Likely can meet, provided he manages to eat into what’s becoming a crowded target share among Ravens receivers. Fellow tight end Mark Andrews is already All-Pro level, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has brought a five-time Pro Bowl pedigree to a position group led by second-year pro Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, who is unlikely to stay underrated for much longer.

There’s no longer a shortage of playmakers for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson to aim for, but Likely has the tools and desire to become the clutch target for the two-time NFL MVP.

Isaiah Likely Ready to Meet Ravens Expectations

Likely still doesn’t have Andrews’ rapport with Jackson, but the 2022 NFL draft fourth-round pick has his own advantages. Notably, the positional flexibility to line up anywhere across a formation and get open in multiple spots on the field.

The Ravens and offensive coordinator Todd Monken weren’t afraid to use Likely as what he is last season. Namely, a wide receiver trapped in a tight end’s body.

Leaning into the former Coastal Carolina star’s ‘tweener skills yielded great results for Jackson and Likely. Results highlighted by Sleeper’s Chris Cooper.

You can’t watch this cut-up and tell me Isaiah Likely isn’t a top-5 TE talent in the NFL. @DaGorilla4 pic.twitter.com/fKJmZOtGBX — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) May 23, 2025

Top five at his position status remains elusive for Likely. Getting there will first require establishing and cementing a position as the top tight end on his own team.

That will require taking reps and catches away from Andrews.

Isaiah Likely Must Supplant Ravens Teammate

As the plays highlighted by Cooper show, Likely has become somebody Jackson loves to look for when throwing during a scramble drill. Likely explained why he thrives in those broken play situations, telling reporters, “In my mind, it’s either my ball or nobody’s.”

That’s the mentality Likely needs if he’s going to become the alpha target for Jackson. The role has been occupied by Andrews for years, but his critical error against the Buffalo Bills in last season’s playoffs has left the 29-year-old’s future in Baltimore far from certain.

Andrews still has the support of his young understudy, who referred to him as “big brother,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Isaiah Likely on Mark Andrews: “That’s big brother.” He said he wanted to give Andrews a big hug when he stepped on the practice field today. Likely is happy the speculation over his short-term future is over. pic.twitter.com/6HJ1gQHXmR — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 28, 2025

Likely is still supporting his more established teammate, but the 25-year-old will need to show a ruthless streak once the football that matters begins. He must demand more than the nine starts and 60 percent of the snaps on offense he got last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Getting onto the field more often has to result in more targets. Likely tallied 3.6 per game in 2024, according to Player Profiler, compared with Andrews’ 4.1.

Harbaugh won’t see Likely achieve All-Pro recognition unless Monken starts putting No. 80 ahead of the Ravens’ big-name pass-catchers.