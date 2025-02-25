Ravens HC Reveals Justin Tucker Plan After Allegations of Sexual Harassment

John Harbaugh declared the Baltimore Ravens “are certainly looking at kickers” ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, but the head coach is also prepared to wait for the results of a review by the NFL into the multiple allegations of sexual harassment faced by seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker.

Harbaugh spoke to reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, ahead of the annual Scouting Combine on Tuesday, February 25. He was naturally asked about Tucker’s situation, and Harbaugh said, “It’s a tough deal. The NFL is reviewing it. Hopefully, we’ll have an understanding at that time. Let’s see where the review takes us.”

Harbaugh’s words came alongside comments from general manager Eric DeCosta, as the Ravens finally broke their silence on the issue. Tucker has been accused of “inappropriate sexual behaviour” by six massage therapists operating within the local area, according to a report by The Baltimore Banner’s Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton on January 30.

The five-time All-Pro responded to and denied the accusations that date back to his rookie season in 2012, but subsequent reporting from Scharper, Smith and Fenton detailed how 16 therapists have now made accusations against Tucker.

Eric DeCosta Also Comments on Allegations Against Justin Tucker

Like Harbaugh, DeCosta was clear the Ravens will wait for results of the league’s investigation. Yet, the GM also underscored the seriousness of the situation.

Speaking at the Combine, DeCosta emphasized, “The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. I think we’re fortunate the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can. We’ll make our decisions based on that,” per Ravens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown.

Although DeCosta confirmed he’s spoken with Tucker, he wouldn’t reveal details of their conversation. Instead, the Ravens are content on waiting to learn “as much information as possible.”

In the meantime, Harbaugh and DeCosta will run the rule over kickers eligible for the draft. Harbaugh made it clear that was the plan before news of the allegations broke, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A succession plan at kicker was already likely because of Tucker’s contract situation and struggles on the field last season.

John Harbaugh Confirms Ravens Kicker Plan

Harbaugh’s promise the Ravens are looking at kickers attending the Combine was reported by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec had previously written about how “the Ravens do their homework on the available kickers every offseason, but the top kicking prospects — Miami’s Andres Borregales, Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, Arizona’s Tyler Loop and Pittsburgh’s Ben Sauls — are certainly worth paying attention to this draft season.”

Florida State star Fitzgerald didn’t miss a kick of any kind during the 2024 season, per CBS Sports. He displayed a level of accuracy the Ravens used to count on Tucker to provide.

The problem was Tucker became increasingly erratic during his 13th campaign in the pros. He cost the Ravens when two missed field goals left Tucker frustrated after an 18-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Tucker squandered seven more points by missing a pair of field goals and an extra point during a 24-19 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks later.

He had been the epitome of consistency, but these gaffes represented signs of decline in Tucker’s game. Add in a loaded contract, and Tucker already looked like a prime candidate to be a salary cap casualty, according to Spotrac.com’s Michael Ginnitti, who noted how “An outright release this March actually comes with a cap loss of $445,000 (a Post 6/1 designation can free up $4.2M in June).”

The future for Tucker, both on and off the field is uncertain, only increasing the need for the Ravens to continue with their annual plan to consider all kicking talent.