Hi, Subscriber

John Harbaugh Reveals Plan for Ravens Future Entering Final Year of Contract

  • 35 Shares
  • Updated
John Harbaugh
Getty
John Harbaugh addressed his future with the Baltimore Ravens entering the final year of his contract as head coach.

He’s still processing the disappointment of yet another season ending with failure in the playoffs, but John Harbaugh doesn’t sound concerned about his future with the Baltimore Ravens, despite the head coach having just one year left on his contract.

Speaking at his end of season press conference on Wednesday, January 22, Harbaugh told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “I’m happy. I trust God, I trust the people I work with every day. I’m fired up for it. I’m not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves.”

Harbaugh declaring he’s still “fired up” for the job is significant. So is Zrebiec’s note the coach talks to franchise owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta about his status.

Those things indicate the Ravens’ key decision-makers aren’t considering making a first change at head coach since Harbaugh was hired way back in 2008. The status quo is likely to be upheld, despite the 62-year-old’s recent less than inspiring record in playoff football.

John Harbaugh Hasn’t Won Enough When It Matters

There’s no denying Harbaugh has produced an outstanding record in the regular season. It’s part of the reason he got a three-year extension back in 2022.

Yet, the ugly truth of Harbaugh’s lengthy and generally decorated tenure is too many setbacks in the postseason. He’s 4-7 in the playoffs since the Ravens last won the Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season.

The latest defeat, a 27-25 near miss against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, wasted what looked like the best chance the Ravens had to add another Lombardi Trophy. They went into Buffalo with the league’s most-productive offense thanks to two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Harbaugh’s team also boasted a defense that yielded the fewest yards and points in the game since a key position switch at safety. A change explained by former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher for CBS Sports.

Harbaugh deserves credit for adjusting to solve a problem during the season, but he’s still a coach who has little to show for overseeing one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Ravens Continue to Self Destruct in the Biggest Games

The Ravens committed three turnovers against the Bills and dropped as many passes. None more important than Mark Andrews letting what would’ve been a game-tying two-point conversion get away from him with less than two minutes remaining.

An All-Pro tight end making uncharacteristic mistakes in clutch moments sums up Harbaugh’s teams in the postseason. The Ravens play too tight when the stakes change to win or go home.

Helping his players cope with the tougher mental aspects of boom-or-bust football is the part Harbaugh can control. So is the play calling, something that’s been questionable too often when the Ravens have competed for higher stakes.

It happened in Buffalo, where the Ravens gave Henry just 16 carries, wasting an obvious matchup advantage. Harbaugh also expressed regret about a goal-to-go sequence that ended with just three points.

As Zrebiec reported, “On the goal-line sequence after the long Bateman catch, Harbaugh said Bills ran all out blitz on first down and stopped Henry for a loss. He wishes they would have thrown on first.”

A head coach needs to take charge in the clutch moments and set the direction he wants. Even if it means overriding his coordinators.

Harbaugh didn’t overrule offensive coordinator Todd Monken in last season’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Harbaugh stood by while Monken called 33 dropback passes, despite owning the league’s best rushing attack in a game decided by just seven points.

That near miss when they owned homefield advantage was the second of three times when Harbaugh and the Ravens failed to extend dominant regular-season performances into games that matter more.

The Ravens “had, by DVOA, the NFL’s best regular-season team in 2019, 2023 and 2024. Just one AFC championship game appearance to show for it,” according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

That’s not the kind of record any head coach wants. Missing out this often can define his legacy for the worse, but changing the narrative won’t be easy when Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink thinks “it sounds like the plan is to run it back with a similar roster in 2025.”

The same players and the same coaching are only likely to produce the same results.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

Baltimore Ravens Players

Nelson Agholor's headshot N. Agholor
Rasheen Ali's headshot R. Ali
Mark Andrews's headshot M. Andrews
Jalyn Armour-Davis's headshot J. Armour-Davis
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu's headshot M. Aumavae-Laulu
Rashod Bateman's headshot R. Bateman
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Beau Brade's headshot B. Brade
Corey Bullock's headshot C. Bullock
Ben Cleveland's headshot B. Cleveland
Malik Cunningham's headshot M. Cunningham
Darrian Dalcourt's headshot D. Dalcourt
Daniel Faalele's headshot D. Faalele
Zay Flowers's headshot Z. Flowers
Kyle Hamilton's headshot K. Hamilton
Malik Hamm's headshot M. Hamm
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Deonte Harty's headshot D. Harty
Derrick Henry's headshot D. Henry
Justice Hill's headshot J. Hill
Marlon Humphrey's headshot M. Humphrey
Adisa Isaac's headshot A. Isaac
Qadir Ismail's headshot Q. Ismail
Lamar Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Josh Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Travis Jones's headshot T. Jones
Josh Jones's headshot J. Jones
Sanoussi Kane's headshot S. Kane
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Desmond King's headshot D. King
Keith Kirkwood's headshot K. Kirkwood
Charlie Kolar's headshot C. Kolar
William Kwenkeu's headshot W. Kwenkeu
Devin Leary's headshot D. Leary
Isaiah Likely's headshot I. Likely
Tyler Linderbaum's headshot T. Linderbaum
Justin Madubuike's headshot N. Madubuike
Christian Matthew's headshot C. Matthew
Arthur Maulet's headshot A. Maulet
Patrick Mekari's headshot P. Mekari
Anthony Miller's headshot A. Miller
Keaton Mitchell's headshot K. Mitchell
Zaire Mitchell-Paden's headshot Z. Mitchell-Paden
Nick Moore's headshot N. Moore
Trayvon Mullen's headshot T. Mullen
Adedayo Odeleye's headshot A. Odeleye
David Ojabo's headshot D. Ojabo
CJ Okoye's headshot C. Okoye
Odafe Oweh's headshot O. Oweh
Michael Pierce's headshot M. Pierce
C.J. Ravenell's headshot C. Ravenell
Patrick Ricard's headshot P. Ricard
Tavius Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
Roger Rosengarten's headshot R. Rosengarten
Nick Samac's headshot N. Samac
Trenton Simpson's headshot T. Simpson
Steven Sims's headshot S. Sims
Roquan Smith's headshot R. Smith
Ronnie Stanley's headshot R. Stanley
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Jordan Stout's headshot J. Stout
T.J. Tampa's headshot T. Tampa
Justin Tucker's headshot J. Tucker
Josh Tupou's headshot J. Tupou
Brent Urban's headshot B. Urban
Kyle Van Noy's headshot K. Van Noy
Andrew Vorhees's headshot A. Vorhees
Dayton Wade's headshot D. Wade
Devontez Walker's headshot D. Walker
Tylan Wallace's headshot T. Wallace
Scotty Washington's headshot S. Washington
Ar'Darius Washington's headshot A. Washington
Broderick Washington's headshot B. Washington
Kristian Welch's headshot K. Welch
Tre'Davious White's headshot T. White
Nate Wiggins's headshot N. Wiggins
Marcus Williams's headshot M. Williams
Chris Wormley's headshot C. Wormley
Owen Wright's headshot O. Wright

Comments

John Harbaugh Reveals Plan for Ravens Future Entering Final Year of Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x