Josh Allen Has Strong Words for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

I

f there are still people who doubt Lamar Jackson, his fellow Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen can set them straight. The QB1 for the Buffalo Bills delivered a strong endorsement of his opposite number for the Baltimore Ravens, ahead of Week 4’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Allen credited two-time NFL MVP Jackson with having “changed the way that guys play the game but make no mistake, he can throw the snot out of the football. Got a lot of respect for him, a lot of love for him,” per Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire.

Multiple Pro Bowler Allen also explained why Jackson is so respected by his peers within the league, stating the Ravens’ starter is “an inspiration to a lot of people in this country. The way that he plays the game, the doubters that he had coming out and asking (him) to switch positions early on, and then for him to show the resiliency and the work ethic and the attitude to go forward and win two MVPs, you know, guys around the league, they see that.”

Finally, Allen admitted he loves watching Jackson ply his trade, “because every play is never dead with him. He’s got a crazy ability to keep plays alive and make guys miss and then get the ball down the field.”

That’s high praise from a contemporary who is arguably the closest to Jackson in terms of playing style. Allen is another dynamic, dual-threat signal-caller, but he also shares similar criticism to what Jackson faces for both his refinement as a passer, as well as his record in big games.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen Viewed in a Similar Way

Jackson and Allen both know how to gash defenses with their legs. It’s a blessing and a curse.

Their multi-faceted skill-sets keep their respective teams competitive, but both face questions about their mechanics as passers. Not to mention their aptitude reading coverages.

The ongoing criticism faced by Jackson makes head coach John Harbaugh angry. Allen is not immune to similar scrutiny, even being branded “overrated,” despite having a pair of Pro Bowl berths on his CV, along with five trips to the playoffs.

A 5-5 postseason record leaves Allen open to criticism. Just as Jackson’s 2-4 mark in the playoffs hangs over his head and fuels the detractors.

Ironically, Allen is responsible for one of Jackson’s postseason misses.

Josh Allen Has Been a Problem for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Allen is 1-2 against the Ravens in the regular season, but he emerged victorious from the last meeting. That was a 23-20 win in Baltimore back during the 2022 season, when Allen ran for this touchdown highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

The Ravens’ defense has ample experience of going up against a mobile quarterback in practice, so the unit should be equipped to corral Allen. It didn’t make a difference two years ago and nor did it help in the Divisional Playoffs after the 2020 season, when Allen threw for a touchdown to help spark a 17-3 win in Buffalo.

Allen has had the Ravens’ number when it’s counted, and he has the edge ahead of the latest matchup. The Bills are 3-0, while the Ravens sit at 1-2, but are coming off beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Putting down an unbeaten team fronted by one of the game’s best quarterbacks would be a defiant statement Jackson and the Ravens are firmly back on track this season.