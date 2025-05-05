Amanda Bass, Justin Tucker’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Tucker’s wife Amanda Bass Tucker has stuck by the NFL kicker as he has faced sexual misconduct accusations from 13 women in Baltimore. The Ravens announced on May 5 they will be releasing Tucker after 13 seasons with the team.

The accusations against Tucker by six massage therapists were first reported by the Baltimore Banner in January 2025. Seven more massage therapists came forward with their own accusations in February 2025, according to the Banner. The NFL is investigating.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement on May 5 about Tucker’s release, “Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances.” The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop out of Arizona in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL draft in April.

“Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history,” DeCosta added. “His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

Here’s what you need to know about Justin Tucker’s wife Amanda Tucker:

1. Amanda Bass Tucker Told Outkick in a Statement in February About the Justin Tucker Accusations That She ‘Supports Him Fully’

AFC North CHAMPS!! So awesome to have Amanda at the game. What a great WIN! – https://t.co/hMgi5BcZWg pic.twitter.com/DcOgHcYvFz — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) December 31, 2018

In February, Amanda Bass Tucker spoke out about the accusations against her husband. She issued a statement to Outkick, saying, “The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully.”

In the same article, Justin Tucker said in a statement, “From the moment I first arrived in Baltimore in 2012, I felt embraced and supported by this amazing community, which I have come to love so much. Both on and oﬀ the football field, I have strived to reciprocate that love and support through hard work and dedication to my sport. I have sought to treat everyone with kindness, dignity, and respect, and to set the type of positive example that makes my family proud to call me a father, husband, and friend and encourages members of this community to be proud to call me one of their own.”

2. They Met at the University of Texas & Were Married in 2015 in Austin

Amanda Tucker told Chesapeake Family Life in 2018, “We met through a friend at freshman orientation at the University of Texas and dated all through college. We’ve been together ten years this fall.” Her husband added, “Amanda didn’t really care that I was low on the football totem pole at the time.”

Amanda Tucker is from Texas.

Tucker proposed in 2013 at the Four Seasons Baltimore, according to the Ravens website, in a proposal that included two members of the band All Time Low who are friends with the couple. They were married in Austin, Texas, in March 2015.

“Tucker and his fiancée Amanda Bass tied the knot Saturday at Ma Maison in Dripping Springs, TX (Tucker’s home state), about an hour outside of Austin, TX (where he went to college),” the Ravens website wrote in 2015. “Tucker invited a bunch of VIPs to the proceedings, including quarterback Joe Flacco, center Jeremy Zuttah, Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg and Kicking Consultant Randy Brown.”

3. Justin & Amanda Tucker’s Son Was Born in 2016

So glad to have some great family time together at the beach. I am truly blessed by these two! https://t.co/xIp2CbNero pic.twitter.com/JlKWMk7Pl3 — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 27, 2021

Amanda and Justin Tucker have a son, Easton, who was born in 2016, according to a now-deleted post on Tucker’s Instagram. He told Baltimore’s Child in an interview about being a father, “Obviously, there’s schedules to manage and all that comes with being a professional athlete…But as far as our family is concerned, it’s dad first, and then football is just something that we all get to enjoy together.”

Justin Tucker added, “Figuring out how to navigate [your parental priorities] I think is a challenge for all parents, but [it’s also part] of this beautiful journey that any parent would probably agree is the coolest thing in the world.” He said that when he became a dad, “I became we.”

Tucker added, “I don’t even know if I’m my own son’s favorite player. Him getting to meet the guys that he’s watched on TV and he’s cheering for, seeing his face light up when he just gets to shake hands with Lamar and take a picture, or getting to meet Mark Andrews and being in the locker room on Saturdays when some of the other kids just get to come and run around and stuff like that is really, really special.”

4. Amanda Tucker Keeps Her Family’s Life Private & Does Not Have Public Social Media

Amanda Tucker has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. She and her son have been seen on the sidelines and in the stands supporting her husband on the field and after games, but she does not often speak out and has no public social media profiles. Her Instagram, featuring a profile photo with her husband, is private.

The Tucker family lives is in Ownings Mills, Maryland. She told Chesapeake Life in 2018, “We are very lucky that both of our parents were always involved in our lives growing up and are so supportive. My mom and dad shared responsibilities in the parenting and we are doing the same—I think Justin changes more diapers than I do!”

Amanda Tucker added, “We have a great life here with a lot of friends and we are living it the same way we would if Justin wasn’t playing football. We really love it here.”

Justin Tucker has also deleted several photos featuring his wife, son and family from his Instagram.

5. Justin Tucker Released a Statement About the Accusations Calling Them ‘Unequivocally False’

In his own statement about the sexual misconduct accusations, Tucker called them “unequivocally false.” He said, “I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.”

He added, “In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous or ambiguous interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague instructions as fact. This is despirate tabloid fodder.”

Tucker added, “I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way. I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during or after a professional bodywork treatment session. I would never intend to offend or hurt anyone. As a matter of principle, I respect when individuals come forward to report misconduct of any kind.”

He concluded,” I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated. But, for the sake of myself and my family, I cannot allow false claims to go unchallenged. I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me, and more importantly, my family.”