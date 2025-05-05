Ravens GM Calls Justin Tucker Decision ‘Incredibly Difficult’

Eric DeCosta knew he had a decision to make about Justin Tucker, and the general manager of the Baltimore Ravens has made the “incredibly difficult” call to release the seven-time Pro Bowl kicker who has been accused of “inappropriate sexual behaviour” by multiple massage therapists.

Tucker’s situation off the field, which includes an investigation into the allegations, led by the NFL, prompted questions about his future. Questions the Ravens insisted they would answer on a “football first” basis.

The ultimate answer came quicker than expected, with DeCosta releasing a statement on Monday, May 5. The GM and executive vice president explained how “Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

DeCosta alluded to the state of the current roster, a reference to 2025 NFL draft sixth-round pick Tyler Loop. He’s the first kicker ever drafted by the Ravens, and Loop is now in the spotlight as the next man up to replace a five-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl winner.

Ravens Moved Quickly to Decide Justin Tucker’s Future

Tucker’s future has been uncertain since allegations of sexual harassment were reported on January 30. Details were published in an article by The Baltimore Banner’s Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton, with Tucker denying the contents of the report in a subsequent post on social media.

Further reporting by The Banner revealed accusations from 10 more massage therapists. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had been prepared to wait until the NFL concluded its review of the accusations before resolving Tucker’s status with the team, but the franchise has instead moved more swiftly.

That league-led investigation “remains under review,” per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

An NFL spokesman tells @NFLonCBS that the league's investigation into Justin Tucker "remains under review." — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 5, 2025

It was easier to act fast once Loop came on board via the draft. His arrival provided financial motivation for moving on from Tucker, with Spotrac.com’s Michael Ginnitti detailing how “as a Post June 1st release, Justin Tucker will remain on the #Ravens books through May at $7M, then split off into dead cap hits of: 2025: $2.87M 2026: $4.64M Baltimore will pick up $4.2M of cap savings come June.”

There was even some justification for the description of a “football decision,” since Tucker struggled mightily last season. The usually automatic 35-year-old missed eight field goals, including three from 40-49 yards and five from 50-plus, according to Pro Football Reference. Tucker also botched a pair of extra points.

A player whose excellence had once been taken as a given was becoming less and less reliable. Now, Loop will get his chance to be points in the bank for the Ravens.

Tyler Loop in the Spotlight After Ravens’ Decision

Loop has a big kicking boot to fill, but fortunately, he proved his accuracy from distance for the Arizona Wildcats. He once made a 75-yard kick in warmups (h/t Ravens Nation LIVE), and Loop was good from 62 yards against Houston to set a school record last season.

The 24-year-old has also been catching the eye during the Ravens’ rookie minicamp. Harbaugh “said it wasn’t just nice to see Tyler Loop live kick, it was also nice to *hear* it. He said he thinks Loop made all his FGs at practice,” per Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. She even noted the Ravens “were also impressed by his process.”

Loop is already showing he can solve a tricky problem for the Ravens. One based on turning the page from Tucker, but still maintaining the kicking game as a team strength.