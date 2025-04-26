History-Making Ravens Draft Pick Speaks Out About Justin Tucker

He made NFL history by becoming the first kicker ever drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, but Tyler Loop was diplomatic about the chances he’ll replace All-Pro Justin Tucker, who has been accused of “inappropriate sexual behaviour” by multiple massage therapists.

Loop, the 186th player taken in the 2025 NFL draft, kept his answers limited to football and his own focus on trying to earn work with the Ravens as a rookie. The former Arizona Wildcats star said, “I’m just excited to get there and be around those guys and find a way to make kicks. Being successful up there is what matters most. I’m going to celebrate today and tomorrow get right back to work,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

While he didn’t talk about Tucker’s situation, Lopp did concede the seven-time Pro Bowler “was a kicker he watched closely” when growing up as a fan of the Texas Longhorns, according to Zrebiec. The latter also noted Loop “cited a fellow Arizona Wildcat, Nick Folk. Loop, though, said he has his own style.”

That “style” will become one of the focal points of this offseason if the Ravens choose to move on from Tucker. The Super Bowl champion’s future will rest on the outcome of a league-wide investigation into the allegations dating back to 2012, a review by the NFL the Ravens are watching closely.

Tyler Loop a Key Draft Pick for Ravens

Taking Loop gives the Ravens options however things play out with Tucker. The primary option is to give a younger, strong-legged kicker the chance to make a key position his own.

Loop showed off his leg strength at one of Kohl’s Kicking Camps this offseason. He was good from 65 and 70 yards.

That’s a promising sign for a Ravens team that briefly sought more strength on kickoffs last season. What’s less encouraging is Loop’s erratic level of accuracy.

As The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer pointed out, Loop “hit more than 85.7% of his field goals in just one season over his career.”

Being a long-range kicker made Loop more susceptible to missing the target, but the Ravens just endured a season marred somewhat by inconsistent kicking. Tucker’s costly missed kicks led to defeats against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ravens Still Have a Big Decision to Make About Justin Tucker

General manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh defended their process for making a controversial pick in Round 2, and are also prepared to wait for the outcome of the league’s look into the allegations brought against Tucker. Those allegations were first revealed in a January 30 article by The Baltimore Banner’s Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton, with further reporting by The Banner revealing subsequent accusations from as many as 10 more therapists working in the local area.

Tucker has denied the allegations, but the Ravens still have a big decision to make about a player who used to be integral to their success. Long considered a sure thing, Tucker was awry on eight of 30 field goal attempts and also misplaced a pair of extra-point tries during the last campaign, per Pro Football Reference.

Using one of their four sixth-round picks to take Loop kept every option open regarding Tucker. It also added a boost in leg strength a once stellar special teams unit undergoing a mini transition this offseason needed.