Justin Tucker and Wife Make New Statements About Allegations Against Ravens K

For the second time, Justin Tucker has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple massage therapists, but the Baltimore Ravens All-Pro kicker added an apology alongside a statement from his wife, Amanda.

This article contains graphic descriptions people may find disturbing.

Tucker made his own statement to OutKick.com’s Bobby Burack on Wednesday, February 26. In the statement, Tucker explained, “It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”

Despite the apology, the 35-year-old was emphatic about the accusations: “I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true.”

The allegations refer to incidents said to have happened from 2012 to 2016. Tucker said that “Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever.”

Accusations to the contrary were first revealed in a report by The Baltimore Banner’s Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton. The report, published on January 30, contained details of allegations made by six massage therapists working in the Baltimore area.

Subsequent articles by Scharper, Smith and Fenton revealed accusations from 10 more local therapists. All gave details of Tucker behaving inappropriately during sessions, including having “intentionally and repeatedly exposed his genitals and brushed some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers.”

Tucker has maintained his denial and now his wife has also spoken out about the allegations facing her husband.

Justin Tucker’s Wife Speaks Out About Allegations

Burack’s article also included an exclusive statement from Amanda. She explained how “The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully.”

Her statement, combined with the words of her partner, comprise the first outright and public response to the reporting from the Banner. The Ravens’ all-time leading kicker had previously posted a lengthy denial on ‘X,’ referring to the accusations as “unequivocally false.”

Tucker posted this the same day of the original report from the Banner. It wasn’t until Tuesday, February 25 that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh revealed their own responses to accusations against Tucker.

Harbaugh and DeCosta also detailed their plans for a key veteran who’s been one of the more important players in franchise history.

Ravens Need Justin Tucker Plan

The Ravens are waiting on the results of an NFL-led investigation into the allegations against Tucker. Things are already underway, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, who revealed “Investigators for the NFL have been in Baltimore speaking with some of the women who have accused Tucker of sexual misconduct, a source told ESPN last week.”

In the meantime, the Ravens will consider potential new kickers working out at the annual Scouting Combine. A contingency plan at the position was inevitable after Tucker struggled mightily on the field last season.

Perhaps left-footed kicker Ben Sauls, a star at Pitt, would be a smart pickup in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. Sauls has a strong leg, something he showcased by converting six field goals of 50-plus yards last season, per Pitt Football.

By contrast, Tucker was six of 11 from 50 or more yards in 2024. There was a decline in Tucker’s game right before he’s scheduled to count for $7,072,500 against the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com.

The Ravens will take time deciding what to do at what’s been a position of strength for over a decade.