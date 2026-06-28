Ravens Already Know Patrick Ricard Replacement

Of all the players who left the Baltimore Ravens to reunite with head coach John Harbaugh and join the New York Giants in 2026 NFL free agency, All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard may be the most difficult to replace. So it’s a good thing the new coaching staff already knows who’s the natural replacement for Ricard, and they have special plans for this niche player.

Ricard became the highest-paid fullback in league history thanks to his work as the focal point for the smash-mouth brand of football the Ravens played on Harbaugh’s watch. While that method for moving the ball is changing under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, it’s significant the Ravens already have “Lucas Scott listed as a fullback” in six-time Pro Bowler Ricard’s old spot, per Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire.

Second-year pro Scott shares a lot of similarities with Ricard and could follow a familiar career path. Provided Doyle still wants to include a blocking back in Baltimore’s attack and doesn’t rely so heavily on the multiple-tight end sets he deployed for the Chicago Bears last season.

Ravens Already Have Patrick Ricard Mark II

Matching what Ricard achieved won’t be easy, but the parallels between his development and Scott’s entry to the pros are difficult to ignore. Ricard played defensive line in college before joining the Ravens as an undrafted player in 2017 and converting to fullback.

Scott made the same transition after switching from D-line to tight end then offensive line during his collegiate career at Army, according to Ravens.com Editorial Assistant Justin Robertson.

He didn’t make it off the practice squad after arriving at M&T Bank Stadium as a rookie free agent a year ago, but Scott’s path is clearer now Ricard’s no longer in town. Not having Ricard in the lineup means the Ravens will be without a lot of the muscle that made their punishing running game work.

Fortunately, 6-foot-3, 290-pounder Scott is close in stature to 6-foot-3, 300-pound Ricard. The similarity in size is why Erby believes Scott can give Doyle and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson “another potential movable piece if they want to use heavy personnel without relying strictly on traditional tight ends. First-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle could use that flexibility to build packages around Jackson and Derrick Henry, especially if the Ravens want to stress defenses with motion, split-zone looks, play-action, and extra gaps in the run game.”

Erby’s reference to Doyle perhaps not wanting to lean on tight ends in every down-and-distance situation is significant for Scott. Particularly given a couple of names on the depth chart could double up as blocking backs.

Declan Doyle’s Scheme Has Room for Fullback

Making room for Scott won’t be easy if Doyle trusts one his many tight ends to flex into the backfield and operate as a de facto fullback or H-Back. It’s a role former Bears veteran Durham Smythe knows how to play in this offense.

Smythe’s familiarity with the Doyle playbook is an asset, but so is the versatility of rookie Josh Cuevas. The fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft “was one of the most impressive rookies and a frequent target during Organized Team Activities,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

His talents as a receiver can earn him some reps, but “Cuevas’ versatility and strengths as a blocker” could keep him on the field for when Doyle wants to use two-back sets.

It’s one of the many options for the Ravens and their new play-caller, but using a natural fullback like Scott and getting a third wide receiver into the lineup is another. Especially when a wideout from this year’s draft class already looks poised to breakout as a rookie.