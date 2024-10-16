Ravens Tipped to Sign Former ‘Core’ Player After Damarion Williams Release

Releasing Damarion Williams and promoting Yannick Ngakoue gave the Baltimore Ravens flexibility with their practice squad, and general manager Eric DeCosta is “expected” to use it to bring inside linebacker Kristian Welch back to M&T Bank Stadium.

That’s according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who noted how “Welch initially signed with Ravens as a UDFA in 2020 and played parts of 3 seasons w them as core special teamer. He was recently let go by Broncos.”

Adding a player who can contribute to a phase of football the Ravens value more than most around the NFL makes sense. It’s a smart follow-up move to the decisions to promote edge-rusher Ngakoue to the active roster and let Williams go after just one week.

Kristian Welch Can Boost Improving Special Teams

Football’s third phase has traditionally been a strength for the Ravens with John Harbaugh as head coach. He made his name coaching special teams for the Philadelphia Eagles before the Ravens offered him quite the promotion back in 2008.

Given his affinity with the kicking game, Harbaugh would have been irked to see the Ravens struggle earlier this season. Those struggles saw All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker miss kicks in three-straight games, including two from 50-plus yards.

Tucker bounced back by converting two clutch kicks during Week 5’s 41-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Including a 56-yarder to help setup overtime, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Tucker’s back on song, but he wasn’t the only member of special teams who endured a tough beginning to the season. Punter Jordan Stout had his own moment to forget when he shanked a late kick to help the Las Vegas Raiders escape with an upset win in Week 2.

The kicking game has been on point the last two games, while the Ravens coverage teams have also made plays. Like when backup guard Ben Cleveland blocked a field goal against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, per Mink.

Cleveland hasn’t been able to get on the field along the offensive line, but he’s found his chance on special teams. Harbaugh told reporters, including Zrebiec, how “Cleveland recently approached special teams coach Chris Horton and said he wanted to be on FG block team.”

The flexibility of the Ravens to try any player who could be an asset on special teams means Welch will get his chances to make an impact. He was busy during his first stint with the Ravens, clocking over 300 special teams snaps in back to back seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

Reuniting with Welch can be the first part of a shrewd reshuffling of the practice squad.

Ravens Have Options for Practice Squad

Securing special teams help is a solid start, but the Ravens still need help in other areas. Especially at cornerback, where the league’s worst pass defense could use an infusion of talent.

Williams could play the position, but there are more accomplished veterans like Xavien Howard and former Raven Kyle Fuller still on the market. So is special teams standout Justin Bethel.

DeCosta has room to bring in a proven corner for select and emergency use at a position of need.