Kyle Hamilton Goes Scorched Earth on Ravens’ Defense After Historic Win

The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion to mark the first regular season game in NFL history played in Brazil, but to say All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was unhappy with the way the defense performed during the walk-off 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, would be a major understatement.

In fact, Hamilton went scorched earth on the Ravens’ defense and its players when speaking to reporters after the game on Sunday, September 27. The second-highest paid safety in league history said “It’s unacceptable for us to keep putting ourselves in this position in the fourth quarter. They shouldn’t have to go out there and score 30 points for us to win. That’s been what it is these first three games. We are in position as a defense to get off the field, win the game and, you know, we had ebbs and flows, and I don’t know, but it’s frustrating. Obviously, happy we got the win, but it’s, like I said, unacceptable to be saying we’re a Ravens defense, whatever that means at this point, and be going out there and doing that, it feels like, every time we got a lead.”

This is more than just the usual avoidance of complacency and reminder about higher standards. Hamilton is a senior player, a leader on defense, saying the Ravens don’t know how to play on that side of the ball anymore.

That shouldn’t be the case after the Ravens hired a defensive-minded head coach, overhauled their staff on defense and invested big in new talent. Worse still, Hamilton’s not blaming the changes on the sideline.

The face of this defense is instead putting the blame firmly where it belongs.

Kyle Hamilton Knows Who’s to Blame for More Defensive Struggles

Hamilton was clear about who’s to blame when he said, “we brought a new staff in, so it’s on the players, so we gotta get it fixed as players and do right by these guys that put us in better positions.”

Those “guys” include second-year kicker Tyler Loop. His 56-yard game-winning field goal was a moment of redemption for the fatal miss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season that cost Hamilton and Co. a spot in the playoffs.

The Ravens needed Loop to be accurate from distance at the Maracanã Stadium because the defense had let the Cowboys back into the game. That seemed unlikely when the Ravens led 24-13 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

It should’ve been the moment for Hamilton and his teammates to be the closers. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get to Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, nor adequately cover his receivers.

The failures at both ends of their defense left the Ravens at risk of suffering yet more fourth quarter misery. Those struggles also shone an unflattering light on the core problems undermining Baltimore’s defense.

Ravens Hamstrung by Key Weaknesses on Defense

The Ravens were supposed to field one of the tougher defenses in the NFL this season. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter got the job largely on the strength of his fine work as defensive coordinator for national champion Michigan in 2023, then with the Los Angeles Chargers the last two seasons.

Minter and his chosen DC Anthony Weaver were given reinforcements this offseason. Including $112 million All-Pro edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who helped the New England Patriots reach last season’s Super Bowl.

The problem is Hendrickson and Hawkins aren’t enough to mask the other holes on the Ravens’ defense. Like the lack of more quality pass-rushers thanks to general manager Eric DeCosta getting poor returns from a trio of second-round draft picks, David Ojabo, Mike Green and Zion Young.

Middle linebacker Roquan Smith remains a quality on-field signal-caller, but he lacks a credible partner on the inside. Mostly because DeCosta draft picks Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan have struggled for consistency.

More problems persist on the back end, where Minter’s had to defend a floundering first-round pick. The Cowboys also ruthlessly targeted declining 30-year-old cornerback Marlon Humphrey in Rio de Janeiro per ESPN’s Ben Solak.

The latter cited Next Gen Stats to show “Humphrey’s seen 9 targets, 6 receptions, and 108 yards across the game. On 3rd + 4th down: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 42 yards, 2 first downs.”

Humphrey’s problems are part of the broader concern about the Ravens’ defense. An issue that goes beyond Minter’s search for a collective identity.

There simply isn’t enough dominant talent in any one area, so expect Hamilton to take his frustrations public again this season.