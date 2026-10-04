Ravens Receive Crucial Lamar Jackson Injury News After Early Week 4 Departure

The Baltimore Ravens took care of business on Sunday afternoon, as they picked up a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans. However, fans have been quite concerned in the wake of this win, because superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced out of the game early after suffering an ankle injury.

Jackson appeared to pick up his aforementioned ailment after he was sacked on the Ravens’ final offensive snap of the first half, and he did not return for the second half, with Tyler Huntley filling in at quarterback. While it is certainly worrying to see that Jackson did not return to finish out this game, it sounds like Baltimore has dodged a bullet when it comes to this injury.

Lamar Jackson Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury

After picking up a thrilling win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, the Ravens were expected to cruise past the Titans in this one. Sure enough, they led 24-7 at halftime, with Jackson completing 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 20 more yards on a pair of carries.

During halftime, the team curiously announced that Jackson was questionable to return due to an ankle injury, which was a bit of a surprise since there was really no indication he was hurt. Huntley came in and finished off the day, but he wasn’t particularly effective, as he completed eight of his nine pass attempts for just 63 yards.

Baltimore’s offense can get by without Jackson, but as we saw in this game, it just is not close to operating at the same level without him leading the huddle. Thankfully, reports indicate that Jackson is just day-to-day with his ankle injury, which would seemingly give him a shot at suiting up in Week 5.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is believed to be day-to-day with his ankle injury, one that will be monitored and treated this coming week,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.