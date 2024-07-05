MVP QB Cam Newton Says Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Is the Best Dual Threat QB

Playing the Quarterback position can be one of the most polarizing positions in sports as much of the praise and criticism is heaped on you whether it’s warranted or not. It is no different for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson who has a plethora of doubters, even though he has 2 MVP awards already, but QB Cam Newton is not one of them.

Newton spoke on his weekly football show “4th and 1 With Cam Newton” and was asked if he saw himself as the greatest dual threat QB to ever play and he responded, “No, Lamar Jackson.”

The former Carolina Panthers QB went on to say, “Lamar’s style is a little different than mine. Like he got big play, any play. Yes, he has speed that I never had.”

NO ONE ran with the combination of size & speed like @CameronNewton did in his prime https://t.co/SVpmhcZRAL pic.twitter.com/8NPQnq5UaZ — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) July 2, 2024

Jackson’s big play ability forces defenses to focus in on him at all times during a play but especially on run-play-options (RPO’s). Jackson has the ability to hand it off, to now Derrick Henry, pull the ball and drop a dart downfield or take off for his own big rush.

Newton himself is an MVP QB and was a fearsome runner and sometimes almost unstoppable on the goal line leading to many superman celebrations from the former No. 1 overall pick.

“He’s electric… Lamar they ain’t getting caught,” Newton said.

QB Lamar Jackson One of the Top Running QBs Ever

When Jackson was drafted in the first round of 2018 he was seen as more of a raw QB. He excelled at Louisville, but analysts were worried how his throwing ability would translate to the NFL level.

It was Jackson’s ability to run that made him a true threat in the NFL. Jackson has only been in the league for six seasons (dealing with injuries in multiple seasons) and already has over 5,000 rushing yards (5,258).

He has hit the 1,000 rushing yard mark twice in his career, the first being during his inaugural MVP season. Jackson currently sits fourth all time amongst QBs in rushing yards behind Russell Wilson, Newton and Michael Vick.

Wilson has played 102 more games, Newton 62 and Vick 57, than Jackson has to this point of his career. Barring injury, Lamar could take that record this year.

Since Jackson entered the league in 2018, the closest QB to his rushing total is Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen, who is 1,647 rushing yards behind Jackson with a total of 3,611.

Defenses know Jackson can run, but in 2023 it was his arm that did much of the work as he set a career high in passing yards on the way to his second MVP. It is a dangerous combination that keeps defenses up at night trying to limit the damage.

Jackson has two MVPs, three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro First Team’s to his name but is missing the most important thing to the QB, a Super Bowl.

Jackson’s largest criticism comes from his performance in the playoffs, but at only 27 years old, he still has plenty of time and talent to get the job done.

QB Lamar Jackson Eclipsed Michael Vick According to Cam Newton

Newton mentioned his top three dual QB’s and ranked it as Jackson, Vick, and then himself at No. 3. The former Atlanta Falcons QB has always been the pinnacle for dual-threat QBs to measure themselves against since he took the league by storm.

When Newton entered the league, he was compared to Vick in many of the things he did. However, even Newton points out the differences in their game, which he believes is what makes Jackson similar to Vick.

Newton said, “I played the game more powerful… I can run but I’m probably gonna get caught.”

He went on to say, “Vick, Lamar, they ain’t getting caught.” Jackson’s big play ability with his arm and legs may have already helped him surpass Vick but if he can bring a Super Bowl to his resume than he would have solidified it.

Vick was never able to make it to the Super Bowl and Newton lost to the Denver Broncos in his only appearance, if Jackson can capture the elusive trophy, it will just be another separator for the star.