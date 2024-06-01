Lamar Jackson Putting Ravens, John Harbaugh ‘In a Tough Spot’

OTAs are voluntary, but that doesn’t mean Lamar Jackson’s recent absence can’t be a problem for the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, one writer believes the franchise quarterback staying away put his team and head coach John Harbaugh in a bind.

Jackson has missed four of five public OTAs, but Harbaugh was only content to explain the absences by saying “It’s this time of year. It’s a voluntary time. It’s really not something we comment on,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

John Harbaugh was asked about Lamar Jackson not being at four of the five OTAs. “It’s that time of year,” he replied. Harbaugh said he can’t comment on why anyone isn’t here because these are voluntary workouts. pic.twitter.com/fLsecuxdys — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 30, 2024

Those non-committal answers were noted by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who thinks Jackson staying away makes things difficult for Harbaugh. As Zrebiec put it, “Harbaugh is obviously not going to publicly criticize his franchise quarterback — and a two-time league MVP nonetheless — but he also didn’t go out of his way to dismiss Jackson’s absence. In a lot of ways, Harbaugh is in a tough spot.”

That tough spot is best summed up by how treating Jackson’s non-attendance differently might rile those who have been involved in optional workouts. Zrebiec believes Harbaugh “surely can’t minimize the importance of players showing up for OTAs for a number of reasons, including what a poor message that would send to the Ravens’ accomplished veterans who have participated in most or all of the workouts, a group that includes Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews and Roquan Smith.”

Maintaining a balance in team chemistry is an ongoing concern for any head coach. Yet, there are deeper potential pitfalls to Jackson skipping valuable practice time.

Lamar Jackson Absence a Bad Look for Ravens

OTAs being voluntary means Jackson’s absences so far aren’t likely to become too much of a distraction for the Ravens. Particularly after the star signal-caller was spotted connecting with go-to wide receiver Zay Flowers in south Florida on Friday, May 31, per SpenceFit on Instagram (h/t Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun).

Lamar has been mostly absent from #Ravens OTAs. Here’s him and Zay Flowers playing catch in South Florida today. Lamar got into town last night. (📸 SpenceFit’s IG) pic.twitter.com/fCyhGS7YMz — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) May 31, 2024

It won’t be an issue for established veterans who appreciate how some pros can stay on down time at this time on the NFL calendar and still be ready once the real action begins.

The player’s perspective came from former Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Sam Acho. He told NFL on ESPN, “I have no issues with Lamar not being there, John Harbaugh has no issues with Lamar Jackson not being there, and also Lamar Jackson hasn’t been there for some OTAs for the last several years.”

"It's voluntary, not mandatory." @TheSamAcho on Lamar Jackson's absence from OTA's 👀 pic.twitter.com/OpLjnql2gJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 31, 2024

A biggest issue for the Ravens now is more of a PR problem. As Zrebiec pointed out, “even those who believe that OTA attendance is annually overblown would have to concede that the optics here aren’t good, particularly since Jackson has been visible on social media in recent weeks, attending The Preakness and last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.”

Jackson’s presence alongside Ryan Blaney while the Ravens were putting in work for the coming season isn’t the best look. Especially in the context of what Jackson is getting paid to finally take Baltimore back to a Super Bowl.

Being the face of the franchise sets a “different standard” for Jackson, according to Zrebiec: “quarterbacks operating in the early stages of massive contract extensions — Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million extension in April 2023 — don’t typically stay home for the majority of the OTAs.”

Jackson doesn’t see the issue. Not based on is post on X from Monday, May 27, clapping back at Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk being critical of his absence: “I will be there, just not on your watch.”

Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about🙄 https://t.co/2Nx2b767bb — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 27, 2022

The bitter disappointment of having their season ended on home soil by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game should have the Ravens all in to go one better. It makes Jackson not being around newsworthy at best.

At worst, less-than-ideal optics become a secondary problem to Jackson’s lack of rapport in a reshuffled offense.

Ravens Need Jackson Up to Speed in Offense

He’s coming off a second MVP season, but Jackson is still a relative newbie in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense. The scheme is a change somewhat from what Jackson was used to under Monken’s predecessor Greg Roman, but the personnel has changed this offseason.

Players like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have left town. So have offensive linemen Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler.

The Ravens need to see Jackson getting up to speed with key replacements like All-Pro workhorse Derrick Henry and rookie wideout Devontez Walker. Establishing communication with a new-look starting line that’s still a work in progress is also a priority.

Jackson made strides as a passer on Monken’s watch last season, but Ryan Mink of Ravens.com noted “if this offense is going to take the next step, there needs to be better chemistry and more consistency on deep shots in 2024.”

Ideally, part of that chemistry would be developed at this point on the calendar.