Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson Injury News After Latest Practice Update

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to get back in the win column in Week 7 after suffering an ugly 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Of course, the Ravens have another important divisional matchup on their hands this week, which is why star quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s injury status looms so large.

Jackson has missed Baltimore’s past two games with an ankle injury, but after not practicing at all before Weeks 5 and 6, he has gotten back on the field this week, giving himself a real shot at playing. For the most part, it seems like Jackson is trending in the right direction, but per the Ravens’ latest injury report, it doesn’t look like he’s out of the woods just yet.

Ravens List Lamar Jackson as Questionable for Week 7 Action

Baltimore doesn’t have to look too far back when remembering just how important Jackson’s injury status is. While he played in 13 games last season, Jackson was banged up all year long, so even when he was on the field, his numbers suffered. When all was said and done, Jackson turned in a good season, but it was a far cry from what the team has come to expect from him (192/302, 2,549 YDS, 21 TD, 7 INT, 67 CAR, 349 YDS, 2 TD).

Jackson looked more like himself during his three-and-a-half games of action before he suffered his aforementioned ankle injury, and it’s clear that the offense could use him back on the field. While Tyler Huntley is a capable backup, his limitations were on full display during the team’s loss to the Browns last weekend.

Baltimore has cautiously managed Jackson’s practice status for years, so it came as no surprise to see that trend continue this week, even as he managed to return to practice. Jackson ended up practicing in a limited capacity all three days this week, and as a result, he has been labeled questionable to play for the Ravens on Sunday.

Will Lamar Jackson Play for the Ravens in Week 7?

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While teams always want to get back in the win column immediately after losing, the Ravens aren’t going to throw Jackson into harm’s way unless he is fully healthy. With that in mind, it’s not a stretch to suggest that, even though he practiced this week, the team could err on the side of caution and hold him out for one more game before getting him back for Week 8.

And yet, the fact that Jackson practiced this week after failing to do so in each of the past two weeks is encouraging. The general buzz coming out of Baltimore’s camp seems to indicate Jackson has a fighting shot at playing, but his true status won’t be known until 90 minutes before the team’s clash against Cincinnati when the team’s inactives list gets released.