Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Receives Harsh Message From League Source

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is always in the news. It does not matter if it’s for a good reason or bad. Lately, people have seemed to forget how special he is.

Whether you love or hate Lamar Jackson, you cannot deny his greatness despite what you may feel about his playstyle.

People have been incredibly loud about Lamar Jackson as of late and not in a good way. Now we don’t know whether people say these things to stay relevant or they need clicks, but one thing is for certain, two things for sure, some things just should not be said.

Colin Cowherd, Host of the ‘The Herd’ has been saying things lately that makes you turn your head.

Cowherd ‘Selling His Stock’ On Lamar Jackson

In a recent episode of ‘The Herd’, Cowherd listed Jackson as the 11th best quarterback in the league. He revealed he no longer trusts Lamar Jackson in a big spot.

“He is a declining player, and his rush attempts have gone down since 2021,” Cowherd said of Lamar Jackson. “The old saying, I trust somebody until I don’t trust somebody. I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot. I’m selling my stock. That doesn’t mean he’s a bad quarterback or even average. He’s better than average. Way better than average. But I probably held my stock for a year too long.

“I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot. I’m selling my stock… I’d take Bo Nix today in a 4th quarter come from behind situation over Lamar.”

Now this is the same guy that said Lamar Jackson wasn’t even going to better than Robert Griffin III coming out of college. Two MVPs and Three First Team All-Pros later, he was proven to be false. Cowherd also accused Lamar Jackson of regressing last month.

“You know how hard it is to win 12 games in [the AFC North]?” Cowherd said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd last month.” “They’ve got a new head coach. The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator. They have a new defensive coordinator. And you and I all watched Lamar Jackson last year. He regressed. His rushing numbers went down to less than 30 yards a game. … They were 8-9 last year.”

Lamar Jackson Ranked 69th Best Player in the League

Lamar Jackson was ranked the 69th best player in the league which means the players of the NFL believe there are 68 players better than him. Many are in shock to discover Lamar Jackson’s ranking.

A two-time NFL MVP, 3-time First Team All-Pro, ranked 69th in the league. Yes, you read that correctly. To be honest, we can’t even be surprised. Lamar Jackson has been disrespected during his whole career.

“If Lamar Jackson needed any more motivation to bounce back this fall, he got some on Monday when it was revealed that he’s ranked No. 69 on the annual ‘NFL Top 100’ list,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

“Jackson also came in at No. 5 among all NFL quarterbacks in the ESPN survey with league executives, coaches and scouts. Jackson trails the Bills’ Josh Allen, Chefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Rams‘ Matthew Stafford, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow, respectively,” Mink wrote.

It’s clear the disrespect won’t stop until Lamar Jackson wins a Super Bowl.