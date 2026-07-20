NFL Insider Explains Why Lamar Jackson Holds the Upper Hand in Ravens Contract Negotiations

Patrick Mahomes‘ record-setting contract extension has shifted attention to another star quarterback who could be next in line for a new deal.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still has two seasons remaining on his contract, but speculation about another extension continues as training camp approaches. While the Ravens have expressed interest in keeping the two-time MVP in Baltimore for the long term, one NFL insider believes Jackson could have another option worth considering.

In his annual training camp storylines for “Sports Illustrated,” senior NFL reporter Albert Breer identified Jackson’s contract as one of the biggest situations to watch around the league.

NFL Insider Says Lamar Jackson Could Face a Major Contract Decision

Breer noted that Jackson has two years and $104 million remaining on the five-year, $260 million contract he signed before the 2023 season.

“The other quarterback negotiation (Baker Mayfield’s was the first) to keep an eye on, to me, would be Lamar Jackson’s,” Breer wrote.

“The two-time MVP has two years left on his existing deal, with $52 million due this year and $52 million due next year. He also has a new head coach in Jesse Minter, who might want to show how his regime will back Jackson.”

Breer added that Baltimore appears willing to keep its franchise quarterback for years to come.

“And my sense is the Ravens are ready to explore extending Jackson well into his 30s. But Jackson has to be ready to do that, too.”

The longtime NFL reporter also pointed to one provision in Jackson’s contract that could make the negotiations more complicated.

“And the idea, with a no-tag clause in his contract, of hitting free agency in 2028 at 31 years old could be enticing to him.”

Unlike most star quarterbacks approaching the end of a contract, Jackson cannot be designated with the franchise tag or transition tag once his current deal expires after the 2027 season.

Patrick Mahomes’ New Deal Put the Quarterback Market Back in Focus

Much of the renewed attention surrounding Jackson’s contract followed Mahomes’ new extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs recently added two years to Mahomes’ contract, keeping him under contract through the 2033 season.

The eight-year agreement is worth $504.75 million and averages just over $63 million per season, making Mahomes the NFL’s highest-paid player. The contract can reach $522.25 million through incentives and salary escalators.

The extension came as a surprise because Kansas City had already restructured Mahomes’ contract earlier this year to create significant salary cap space.

Baltimore followed a similar approach during the offseason.

Rather than reaching an extension before the start of the league year, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract by converting nearly all of his 2026 base salary into a signing bonus. The move created almost $40 million in salary cap space but also increased Jackson’s 2027 cap hit to more than $84 million.

That figure makes another contract decision likely before his current deal expires.

Lamar Jackson Has Made His Feelings About Baltimore Clear

Play

Jackson has remained publicly quiet about negotiations, continuing the approach he has taken throughout his career while representing himself instead of hiring an agent.

When speaking with reporters in May, he indicated he is no longer pursuing a fully guaranteed contract, a position he previously held during negotiations in 2022.

He also left little doubt about how he feels about the organization.

“Absolutely. I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city,” Jackson said. “This is the team that drafted me. I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now.”

Jackson also earned a $750,000 workout bonus for participating in enough of the offseason program, marking the first time he has qualified for that incentive since signing his current contract.

New head coach Jesse Minter praised Jackson’s leadership during the offseason.

“There’s nobody I’d rather have as the quarterback of this team, this franchise,” Minter said. “The way that [Jackson] operates, how infectious he is, how much joy he brings to the preparation and the practice field — yes, he’s been everything.”