Ravens All-Pro Makes ‘Scary’ Lamar Jackson Prediction

Uncertainty surrounds Lamar Jackson entering the 2026 NFL season, both on and off the field. He’s learning a different offense and also waiting on a new contract, and the impact of one of those things on Jackson will be “scary,” according to a fellow Baltimore Ravens All-Pro.

Few players know what makes franchise quarterback Jackson tick than one of his favorite targets, veteran tight end Mark Andrews. The 30-year-old outlined the scale of the changes Jackson is dealing with since Declan Doyle replaced Todd Monken as offensive coordinator.

Andrews admitted, “This is a different offense than we’ve been a part of since we got into the league — it’s totally different than anything we’ve done. I think [Jackson’s] going to make it his own, adapt to it and be the best that there is. That’s the type of person that he is and that’s the type of guys and coaches that we have,” per Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports.

Doyle’s offense may be uncharted territory for Jackson, but Andrews thinks it’s “a scary sight when you see Lamar Jackson adding new things to his repertoire.”

This warning of sorts shouldn’t go unheeded by the rest of the NFL. Not when two-time league MVP Jackson is widely tipped to be even better thanks to some key concepts in the Doyle playbook.

The success of those concepts depends on vital veterans around Jackson not declining in production. Including Andrews, who is already paying close attention to one number in Doyle’s system.

Ravens Changing a Lot Around Lamar Jackson

Doyle is under pressure to fit his best ideas around Jackson’s established talents. Those ideas include having arguably the most dynamic dual-threat signal-caller in the game operate from under center more often.

Putting Jackson under center has the obvious advantage of better disguising run-pass intent before the snap. Doyle will also maintain the disguise after the snap by having Jackson execute more play-action passes.

It worked for Caleb Williams when Doyle had the headset for the Chicago Bears in 2025. Williams threw 169 times off play action for 1,192 yards in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers contrast with Jackson using play action just 67 times last season on the watch of Doyle’s predecessor Monken. It was a surprisingly low number given the threat posed by two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry.

He remains an integral part of what the Ravens do, but decorated running back Henry must reverse some key stats trending in the wrong direction during the winter of his career.

Doyle’s use of Henry will help get Jackson comfortable in the new scheme, but No. 8 ultimately needs his primary targets in the passing game to also quickly adapt. Fortunately, Andrews should be even better thanks to another important trend in Doyle’s system.

Mark Andrews Should Love Declan Doyle Offense

Andrews is still the unquestioned leader of the tight end room in Baltimore, and he can expect even more targets after Isaiah Likely reunited with ex-Ravens head coach John Harbaugh for the New York Giants.

The Ravens also saw Charlie Kolar leave for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. General manager Eric DeCosta reacted by adding veteran blocker Durham Smythe, who played for Doyle in Chicago, before the Ravens selected Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas in the 2026 NFL draft.

This new-look group will help Doyle indulge “his fondness for tight ends,” according to Pereles. He who noted how “the Bears ran the third-most plays with multiple tight ends on the field last year, and rookie Colston Loveland emerged as a standout.”

Andrews, who was speaking to CBS Sports to raise awareness about diabetic macular edema, should be able to revive his prolific connection with Jackson in an offense that puts more heavy personnel onto the field and uses the threat of the run to empty passing lanes.

It is a truly “scary” prospect for the Ravens’ opponents to think Jackson and his favorite receiver, who caught 107 passes in 2021 and 11 touchdowns in 2024, can still get better.