Ravens’ All-Pro DBs Comment on Eddie Jackson Joining the Defense

Training camp is in full swing for NFL teams and the Baltimore Ravens are prepping a run at a Super Bowl for the upcoming season. A key piece will be the recently added safety Eddie Jackson and his new teammates CB Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton are excited to have him join the defense.

The defenders each spoke after practice on Tuesday, July 23 and had nothing but positive things to say about the veteran safety.

Humphrey told reporters, “I loved Eddie when I played with him at Bama. Obviously, he’s a ball hawk, he already had a pick-6 yesterday.”

Jackson and Humphrey were teammates at the University of Alabama during 2015 and 2016 seasons, which included a National Championship in 2015.

Hamilton focused on what he is going to mean to the Ravens telling reporters, “It’s going to be so big for us to have him as a part of the team.”

Hamilton harped on the Ravens success at bringing in veteran players to contribute and believes that Jackson will be another one of those players. General manager Eric DeCosta struck gold before the start of last season with Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy.

DeCosta was able to sign the veteran safety on a 1-year, $1.5 million deal according to KPRC2 reporter Aaron Wilson. This is another low-risk, high-reward type move for DeCosta if Jackson can provide vital snaps as the no. 3 safety.

With Hamilton and Marcus Williams as the starting safeties, Jackson can provide breathers for the starters while making sure there is limited drop in intensity.

Safety Eddie Jackson Still Has Something to Prove

Jackson is entering his 8th season in the NFL and after playing his whole career with the Chicago Bears finds himself on a Super Bowl contender. The former fourth round pick has been a top safety for much of his career and been part of some vaunted Bears’ defenses.

He has two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro First Team under his belt, but at age 30 there could be questions of how much he has left in his tank. In 12 games during the 2023 season he had 1 interception, 5 passes defended and 37 combined tackles.

Jackson did not grade well according to Pro Football Focus ranking 76 out of 95 safeties in the NFL. He was entering the final season of a 4-year, $58 million contract before he was released by the Bears to save on cap space.

Jackson will be taking the place of Geno Stone in the safety rotation and will not be called upon to provide starter snaps, assuming the health of Williams and Hamilton. The veteran should be motivated to show he can still provide critical snaps on a contender.

Jackson has only played in one playoff game during his career, so joining the Ravens will give him a chance to compete for a championship at the same time as show he can still play at a high level.

Eddie Jackson Is Excited to Be ‘Right at Home’

The veteran himself appears to be very happy with the fit in Baltimore as he already has friends and former teammates on the squad.

He told reporters on Monday, July 22, “It felt like I’m right at home.” After playing his whole career on one team it will be important for Jackson to feel comfortable and hit the ground running for the Ravens.

Humphrey said of the fit, “It seems like we really got a Florida team, so he really fit right in.” Jackson will need to prove the fit extends to the field, but it appears he has gotten off to the right start with both the teammates and the coaching staff to start his Ravens career.

He told reporters about joining Baltimore, “It felt like the perfect fit.”