Ravens’ $97 Million All-Pro Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent

The biggest battle for any NFL player with a lengthy career ends up being against Father Time — and the modern star has been winning that battle over the last few years.
NFL careers keep getting longer and longer — meaning Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey could be in line for another big contract as he hits his early 30s, finishing out the 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension he signed in 2020.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Humphrey could end up being invaluable to the Ravens in 2027 — putting him at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Important Free Agents” in the next cycle.
“Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will turn 31 next offseason and saw a dip in his level of play this past season,” Knox wrote on September 12. “However, the Ravens are confident that he’ll bounce back in 2026. Humphrey’s not-great year included 15 starts, four interceptions, and an opposing passer rating of 84.6. Those would be considered strong numbers for a lot of other cornerbacks around the league. Of course, Humphrey was a first-team All-Pro two years ago. If he can come close to matching his 2024 performance, general manager Eric DeCosta should be eager to keep Humphrey in the fold on another contract.”
Most Important Free Agent … or Top Trade Asset
Depending on how Humphrey plays and how the Ravens play as a whole, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to be traded as he is to be re-signed.
In March,Pro Football Focus called Humphrey the team’s top trade asset.
“The Ravens have a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl in 2026, and with recent investments in the secondary, Humphrey could emerge as a valuable trade asset,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote. “His experience and playmaking ability still carry weight despite a step back in 2025. Humphrey’s coverage versatility and physicality have produced 80.0-plus PFF grades in his peak seasons. With him entering the final year of his contract and set to turn 30 this summer, Baltimore could look to move on and recoup multiple assets to strengthen its overall depth.”
Young Secondary Might Carry Load for Ravens
The Ravens have used their last 2 first round picks on the secondary with cornerback Nate Wiggins in 2024 (No. 30 overall) and safety Malaki Starks in 2025 (No. 27 overall).
With NFL All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton locked down on a 4-year, $100.4 million contract extension signed in August 2025, there is no need to continue paying big money for Humphrey when the defensive front has question marks.
Humphrey, like everyone else on the roster, is subject to the evaluation of new head coach Jesse Minter, who was Baltimore’s defensive backs coach for the first 4 years of Humphrey’s career after he was selected in the 1st round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft.
“I just wait and see if I’m part of the plans going forward or if I’m not,” Humphrey told the Ravens official website after Minter was hired.
Ravens’ $97 Million All-Pro Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent