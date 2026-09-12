Ravens’ $97 Million All-Pro Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent

The biggest battle for any NFL player with a lengthy career ends up being against Father Time — and the modern star has been winning that battle over the last few years.

NFL careers keep getting longer and longer — meaning Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey could be in line for another big contract as he hits his early 30s, finishing out the 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension he signed in 2020.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Humphrey could end up being invaluable to the Ravens in 2027 — putting him at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Important Free Agents” in the next cycle.