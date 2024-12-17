Ravens All-Pro Speaks Out About Record vs. Steelers

A Baltimore Ravens All-Pro spoke out about his team's dire recent record vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finding out the Baltimore Ravens have lost eight of their last nine games against the Pittsburgh Steelers caught All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey off guard.

The 28-year-old told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, on Tuesday, December 17 how the record “bothers me. When I found out it was surprising. I know the guys in the locker room, we wanna win this rivalry. Eight out of the last nine, it’s not a good number at all, so I think focus has got to be at a premium this week.”

Humphrey knows the Ravens need more intensity to finally get one over on their AFC North rivals. Now is the ideal time with the two teams set to renew hostilities at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, December 21 with the division crown at stake.

The stakes were obvious during what Humphrey revealed was “a fiery meeting today,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. As Humphrey put it, “This (rivalry) is big. This means a lot to a lot of people.”

Upping their aggression is one thing, but the Ravens need to play smarter, more controlled football if they’re going to finally reverse the tide against their familiar foe.

Steelers Have Had Ravens Number

The Steelers have had the Ravens number for a variety of reasons. Not the least of which has been self-inflicted wounds.

Mistakes like dropped passes plagued the Ravens in their last two meetings with the Steelers. Those drops have hamstrung two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has consistently been made to look ordinary by Pittsburgh’s defense.

The Steelers know how to keep Jackson under pressure. They also know how to force turnovers in key moments.

A Jackson interception and fumbles by Derrick Henry and tight end Isaiah Likely doomed the Ravens during Week 11’s 18-16 defeat at Acrisure Stadium.

Protecting the football is one key for the Ravens in Week 16. So is the performance of an improving defense that owes its turnaround to a key member of the Humphrey-led secondary.

Improved Defense Gives Marlon Humphrey, Ravens a Chance

The Ravens have allowed less than 300 yards passing and 24 or fewer points in three of their last four games, per Pro Football Reference. It’s hardly the stuff of last season, when Baltimore’s defense led the league in points allowed, sacks and turnovers forced, but this year’s unit is making strides.

Charting the origin of the turnaround is easy. Performances got better once head coach John Harbaugh named two new starters at safety. One of those was hardly new, but Kyle Hamilton moving from playing close to the line of scrimmage to operating deep has made a difference.

Humphrey agrees, telling the press, “It’s been really a group effort to get things right. So not trying to give Kyle all the credit, but he deserves a big amount for sure.”

Hamilton will need to form and maintain a formidable last line of defense against Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. The latter loves to attack defenses vertically and a few big plays is likely all either team will need to win on Saturday.

It’s high time the Ravens were on the right side of those big plays against the Steelers.