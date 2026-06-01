Ravens’ $97 Million Star Emerges as Surprise Trade Candidate to Reunite With John Harbaugh

Marlon Humphrey has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, but questions about his future are beginning to surface.

The veteran cornerback is entering the final season of the five-year, $97.5 million contract extension he signed with the team. Humphrey is scheduled to carry a cap hit of approximately $26.3 million in 2026, including a $15.25 million base salary and a $4 million roster bonus.

With the Ravens continuing to add young talent in the secondary, some analysts have suggested Baltimore could at least consider its options. While there has been no indication the team is actively looking to move Humphrey, his contract situation has become part of the conversation as the NFL’s post-June 1 period begins.

Marlon Humphrey Contract Sparks Post-June 1 Trade Speculation

June 1 is one of the most important dates on the NFL calendar because teams gain additional flexibility when handling salary cap obligations.

Post-June 1 designations allow organizations to spread dead money across multiple seasons, creating opportunities for roster moves that may have been financially difficult before the calendar changed.

On the Sunday, May 31, episode of “SportsCenter,” ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler discussed several notable NFL situations around the league, highlighting how post-June 1 flexibility could influence roster decisions.

Humphrey has emerged as one player frequently mentioned in those conversations.

The veteran has spent all nine seasons of his career in Baltimore. However, the Ravens have invested significant draft capital in younger defensive backs, including Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins, and Malaki Starks.

Because of Humphrey’s sizable cap hit, some analysts have proposed trade scenarios that would allow Baltimore to create significant cap savings while continuing its youth movement in the secondary.

One proposal suggests a move could save the Ravens roughly $15.3 million against the salary cap.

John Harbaugh Reunion Scenario Links Humphrey to Giants

Among the most discussed hypothetical destinations is the New York Giants.

The connection centers around former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who reportedly left Baltimore for New York earlier this year.

A reunion would pair Humphrey with the coach who oversaw his entire NFL career.

The proposed fit also addresses a need in the Giants’ secondary. While New York features talented safeties Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, Humphrey would bring experience, leadership, and proven production to a young defensive unit.

Despite a difficult 2025 season, Humphrey recorded 10 interceptions over the previous two years and remains one of the league’s most accomplished veteran defensive backs.

For now, no trade appears imminent, and the Ravens have not publicly indicated they are shopping Humphrey.

Still, the combination of his contract situation and Baltimore’s evolving roster construction has fueled continued discussion.

Marlon Humphrey Named One of NFL’s Most Important Players in 2026

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker recently identified Humphrey as one of 10 NFL players with the most at stake entering the 2026 season.

Locker described the upcoming campaign as “monumental” for the veteran cornerback after a significant decline in production last season.

“Humphrey has played like a strong all-around corner for a myriad of seasons, including notching a 79.0 overall PFF grade in 2024,” Locker wrote.

He continued, “However, he nosedived to a 50.1 mark in 2025 during a disastrous year for the Ravens. Although Humphrey was still an asset against the run with a 78.9 grade, he plummeted in coverage. Indeed, Humphrey’s 43.8 PFF coverage grade was the lowest among 46 corners to play 500 or more coverage snaps, and his 37 first downs permitted were the fourth-most.”

The numbers represented a dramatic drop for a player who had spent much of his career among the NFL’s elite cornerbacks.

Humphrey’s accomplishments remain difficult to ignore.

The veteran defender is a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection and a four-time Pro Bowler. Throughout his nine-year career, he has been one of the cornerstones of Baltimore’s defense and one of the franchise’s most recognizable players.

Humphrey will turn 30 on July 8 and enters what could be one of the most important seasons of his career.