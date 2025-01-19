Maxx Crosby Makes Bold Statement About Lamar Jackson, Ravens Rival

Choosing between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his Buffalo Bills counterpart Josh Allen would be too close to call for many, but Maxx Crosby knows who he would pick as the most difficult to defend. The All-Pro defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders made a bold choice.

Crosby told NFL Network, “I would say Josh Allen. I’ve matched up against him twice, NFL and college. He’s so big, it’s like me, you know, a guy my size, I’m trying to take down a dude who’s 250 pounds, but also can run a 4.5. He just is incredible, and the way he can make every single throw on the field, I feel like it makes your job difficult and you gotta worry about him all the time.”

That’s a revealing answer on a number of levels ahead of Jackson and the Ravens facing Allen and the Bills in the AFC Divisional playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 19.

Maxx Crosby Answer Short-Changes Lamar Jackson

Crosby is an informed source on the Allen and Jackson debate. He has recent experience going up against the two-time NFL MVP for the Ravens.

The Raiders beat the Ravens 26-23 at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2, when Crosby sacked Jackson twice. That game may have informed his opinion about who is tougher to stop, but a lot has changed since the early portion of the season.

Specifically, Jackson is no longer limited by elaborate route concepts or any perceived lack of arm strength. To give another QB the edge because he ‘can make all the throws’ is a familiar way to sell Jackson short, but his game as a passer has matured.

The proof comes from this passing chart from The 33rd Team. It illustrates how Jackson is among the best in the league hitting every route.

This level of accuracy and variety through the air has taken Jackson’s game up a level this season. Allied with his already prolific rushing talents, Jackson progression throwing the ball is making him close to impossible to defend.

So are schematic and personnel advantages Allen doesn’t possess.

Josh Allen Lacking Ravens Advantages

Stopping Allen is tough because he’s bigger than Jackson at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds. He’s a more powerful runner and can launch the ball further vertically.

Those traits have to be answered by brute force defensively, according to one Ravens Hall of Famer. It helps Allen is also something of a one-man band in Buffalo.

He has some solid players around him, like running back James Cook and veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Yet, Jackson’s supporting cast is better thanks to two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and a scheme that overpowers opponents with different personnel.

Picking who to focus on between Henry and Jackson is a nightmare dilemma for defenses. Few teams have gotten it right against the league’s most-productive offense this season.

The Bills have focused their preparation on Jackson, but the tougher challenge will be trying to stop No. 8 and the Ravens other threats. Meanwhile, Baltimore’s defense can zero in on Allen and turn the game.