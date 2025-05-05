‘Undefeated’ Free Agent Tipped to Replace Ravens NT Travis Jones

The Baltimore Ravens are casting a wide net in their search for solutions at a position still in need of talent after the 2025 NFL draft, a search that has led general manager Eric DeCosta to an “undefeated” free agent who’s earned a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp and is already being tipped to replace incumbent nose tackle Travis Jones and recently retired Michael Pierce.

Former Nebraska interior defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, an “undefeated prep wrestler, was not announced as part of Baltimore’s 17-man undrafted rookie class. But he is taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Although Zrebiec also noted “the Ravens have roughly 30 tryout guys participating in the minicamp, a group that includes quarterbacks Brayden Schager (Hawaii) and Collin Schlee (Virginia Tech),” Hutmacher is the most intriguing name.

The intrigue comes from his potential fit at a position of need. DeCosta quickly revealed “the Ravens hope to add a nose tackle to help replace Michael Pierce. Some of their targets late in the draft came off the board before they could take them,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Shaffer’s prediction about DeCosta “could add help through the UDFA class or elsewhere” looks like coming true. Especially when Hutmacher isn’t the only undrafted defensive lineman with a chance to play over the ball for the Ravens.

He is the one being touted for big things by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who thinks the ex-Corhusker “could realistically replace Ravens nose tackle Travis Jones, who is a free agent after this season.”

Nash Hutmacher Has Ideal Crossover Traits to Play NT

Given his background as a successful wrestler, it’s hardly a surprise leverage and power are core parts of Hutmacher’s game. The 23-year-old showcased awesome play strength with this swift swat and swim move against Clemson last season, highlighted by ESPN’s Field Yates.

At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Hutmacher isn’t the biggest nose tackle, but his low center of gravity and understanding of balance and weight distribution will be useful crossover traits in the pros. He can play with a low pad level, maintain a formidable base and still generate a push against bigger offensive linemen.

Those things are the hallmarks of a true NFL-ready nose tackle. They also form part of a transition the Ravens are familiar with, according to Sobleski: “one can’t help but think back to Kelly Gregg since the two have similar wrestling backgrounds. Gregg was a three-time champion wrestler in the state of Oklahoma.”

There’s a well-trodden path for Hutmacher to follow toward earning a roster spot in Baltimore. He’ll have company on that path, in the form of 6-foot-6, 355-pound former Auburn linchpin Jayson Jones.

He’s another undrafted free agent who worked alongside Hutmacher at the team’s rookie minicamp, per Zrebiec.

The latter described Jones as “your prototypical space-eating nose tackle who could find a spot in the defensive line rotation.” If so, the rookie would follow the same path as Pierce, who entered the league undrafted back in 2016.

There’s more pedigree for Travis Jones, but doubts persist about the 2022 third-round draft pick.

Travis Jones Not a Lock for Ravens Beyond 2025

There was good reason why the Ravens hosted a top draft prospect capable of replacing Jones. The 25-year-old is yet to translate his imposing, 6-foot-4, 338-pound physical frame into dominance at the next level, at least not on a consistent basis.

When he’s been good, Jones has been awfully good, but he’s not found his ceiling. Not as a regular disruptor capable of owning and resetting the line of scrimmage.

Specifically, Jones hasn’t taken full advantage of the attention paid to the active, game-wrecking talents of fellow defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. Jones’ case wasn’t helped by a limiting ankle injury last season.

There are enough questions marks about Jones to believe the Ravens will let him test the veteran market next year. That will be a decision easier to make if Hutmacher makes the grade this offseason.