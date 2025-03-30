Ravens New Contract for John Harbaugh Contains Shocking Detail

Prolonging John Harbaugh’s immediate future made sense for the Baltimore Ravens, rather than have their head coach go into the 2025 NFL season on an expiring contract, but one particular detail about Harbaugh’s deal is still positively shocking.

Specifically, it relates to the 62-year-old getting a three-year extension worth “actually north of his brother Jim,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

On first glance, the Ravens’ boss getting paid more than his brother, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, appears reasonable. After all, John is the Harbaugh brother with a Super Bowl title to his credit, won at Jim’s expense back in the 2012 season, no less.

Yet, it’s also fair to say John Harbaugh’s star has faded somewhat since, while Jim is still a marquee name in coaching circles. Winning a national championship with Michigan in 2022 kept Jim’s star on the rise.

Meanwhile, John’s recent struggles in the biggest games make the decision to reward his trust and pay him handsomely until 2028 somewhat surprising.

John Harbaugh’s Payday Comes With Risks

The risk of paying Harbaugh “north of” the $16 million annual salary his brother earns with the Chargers, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, has risks for the Ravens. Those risks are focused on upping the ante for a head coach who hasn’t been able to crack the playoff code since his lone Super Bowl season.

Numbers from Kevin Oestreicher of the Locked on Ravens podcast show how Harbaugh has won just four of 11 postseason games during the last 12 years.

An inability to get over the hurdle when the stakes are highest has haunted the Ravens. Particularly when Harbaugh has had some generational talent at his disposal on both sides of the ball.

Specifically, Harbaugh has yet to translate the generational, dual-threat playmaking skills of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson into championships. Having Jackson at quarterback makes the Ravens annual contenders, but Harbaugh’s team hasn’t managed the tense occasions well.

Finding better ways to approach high-stakes football should be Harbaugh’s priority. Along with being measured enough to pick the right moments to take risks.

Ravens Have Had Too Much Playoff Pain With John Harbaugh

Harbaugh has developed a nasty habit of doing the right thing at the wrong time. A prime example occurred during the deflating Divisional Round defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Losing 27-25 was tough to take after All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews let what should have been the game-tying two-point conversion slip through his grasp. Yet, it was Harbaugh’s earlier decision to shun an extra point when the Ravens trailed 21-19 that forced his team to have to go for two.

Trying for two the first time wan’t egregious mathematically, but it was too soon to use the ploy in the third quarter of a tight game. To make matters worse, getting in-game decisions wrong hasn’t been Harbaugh’s only problem.

He’s also rubber-stamped and overseen some dubious game-plans. Like when the 2023 Ravens, owners of the league’s best rushing attack, ran the ball just 16 times against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Harbaugh watched on, but never stepped in to demand a different emphasis from offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Fine margins separate the good from the great in the NFL. Harbaugh has long been on the cusp of greatness, without ever closing the gap.

The Ravens need that to change during the next three years.