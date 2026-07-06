Baltimore Ravens Get Surprising News From NFL Insiders Ahead of Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens received encouraging news ahead of 2026 training camp, with a group of NFL insiders ranking their roster among the league’s best.

After an offseason filled with trades, free-agent signings and draft picks,

ESPN NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder ranked all 32 rosters. The analysts considered talent, age and production before combining their individual ballots to create the final rankings.

Baltimore came in at No. 5, putting the Ravens among the NFL’s elite rosters as Lamar Jackson prepares for a new offensive chapter.

The ranking comes after the Ravens missed the playoffs last season and made several changes around their two-time NFL MVP quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens Ranked No. 5 Among All 32 NFL Rosters

The Ravens’ projected starting lineup still includes some of the NFL’s biggest names.

Jackson leads an offense featuring Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. The defense includes Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Nnamdi Madubuike and newcomer Trey Hendrickson.

Clay identified safety as Baltimore’s biggest strength.

“Kyle Hamilton is one of the league’s best defenders and is entering only his age-25 season,” Clay wrote.

Hamilton led all NFL safeties in pass-rush attempts last season and finished in the top 10 at the position in tackles, passes defensed and tackles for loss.

The Ravens also have 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks and newcomer Jaylinn Hawkins at the position. All three safeties played at least 950 snaps last season.

Baltimore’s biggest concern is the interior offensive line, according to Clay. The Ravens could enter the season with three new starters on the inside after standout center Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Danny Pinter is projected to replace Linderbaum despite playing only 264 snaps over the past three seasons. Baltimore also brought back John Simpson at guard and used its first-round pick on Olaivavega Ioane.

Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens Into a New Offensive Chapter

Jackson remains the biggest reason Baltimore enters the season with one of the NFL’s highest-ranked rosters.

The quarterback will report to training camp as the unquestioned centerpiece of the franchise, but he will have a new offense to learn under first-year coordinator Declan Doyle.

Baltimore wants more explosiveness and consistency after missing the playoffs last season. Jackson’s comfort in Doyle’s system will be one of the biggest storylines of training camp.

The Ravens already have established offensive weapons in Andrews, Flowers, Bateman and Henry. However, Jackson will also need to build chemistry with a younger group of receivers.

Walder identified Devontez Walker, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt as Baltimore’s biggest X factors for the 2026 season.

“It’s hard to get too excited about the receivers room behind Zay Flowers (Rashod Bateman is the team’s No. 2 WR on paper),” Walder wrote. “But if Baltimore could get a breakout from one of these three — the latter two are rookies — it would go a long way to rounding out the offense beyond Lamar Jackson.”

Training camp will give Jackson his first extended opportunity to develop timing with Lane and Sarratt while taking greater control of Doyle’s offense.

The biggest question will be how much ownership Jackson shows at the line of scrimmage. Doyle can introduce new formations and concepts, but the offense will still depend heavily on Jackson’s ability to diagnose defenses and make decisions before and after the snap.

Ravens Still Have Questions Despite Top-5 Ranking

Baltimore’s high ranking does not mean the roster is without concerns.

In addition to the rebuilt offensive line, the Ravens will need several players to step into larger roles on defense.

Schatz identified defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. as a nonstarter who could become important during the season.

Washington missed most of 2025 with an Achilles injury. He could play a significant role if Madubuike does not return from his neck injury or if 39-year-old Calais Campbell needs his workload managed.

The Ravens also have a new coaching staff and several roster competitions to settle during training camp.

Behind Jackson, Tyler Huntley enters camp as the trusted backup quarterback. Skylar Thompson brings additional NFL experience, while Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano will compete for developmental roles.