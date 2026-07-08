Super Bowl Winner Urges Ravens to Sign’ Swiss Army Knife’ Wide Receiver

They appear willing to enter the 2026 NFL season without an ageing, big-name wide receiver for the first time in a while, but a Super Bowl winner for the Baltimore Ravens still thinks the team should sign a veteran “Swiss Army Knife-“style playmaker who has an All-Pro pedigree and is still available in free agency.

Credentials like those make Deebo Samuel a natural fit for the Ravens, according to Obafemi Ayanbadejo. The former pro running back who lifted a Lombardi Trophy with the 2000 Ravens, told Bobby Trosset and Cole Jackson on the ‘Baltimore Collective’ why Samuel makes sense.

According to Ayanbadejo, Samuel is “a guy that’s so unique. Like, there’s not a lot of Deebo’s out there. There’s so many different things that he can do. He’s kind of a Swiss Army knife.”

This isn’t the first time the Ravens have been urged to add Samuel’s versatile skill-set to their offense, but this might be the best moment to swing a deal. As Ayanbadejo put it, former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders dynamic weapon Samuel represents the “right guy, right price” at a key moment on the offseason calendar, just before training camp.

Ravens Need ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Playmaker in Running Game

The obvious reason Samuel stands out as a potential impact player for the Ravens is how he’d complement two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Samuel would bring the same duality of power and speed to the running game. He’s averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per rush as a supposed ‘wide back’ who can enter a running game from multiple positions across a formation.

A notable example of what Samuel the runner means for an offense was this jet sweep for a touchdown against the New York Jets from the 2024 season.

The Ravens have room for another viable rushing threat, amid concerns about Henry’s longevity and possible decline. Only evergreen third-down back Justice Hill and 2026 NFL draft fifth-round pick Adam Randall, a rookie endorsed by the owner, are alternatives.

Henry’s backup rotation was thinned when the Ravens surprisingly let change of pace back Keaton Mitchell join the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Mitchell’s exit also opened up another key spot Samuel could fill.

Deebo Samuel Has 3 Use Cases

Being without Mitchell leaves the Ravens needing to add fresh impetus to their kick return game. Fortunately, Samuel could help after he averaged 30.1 yards running back kickoffs for the Commanders in 2025, per Pro Football Reference.

One of his best returns was this 69-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Signing Samuel on a team-friendly deal would put a credible face on the return game, but the 30-year-old’s primary focus would still be giving the Ravens a game-changer at receiver. It’s a position where the Ravens are counting on two rookies, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, to support back-to-back 1,000-yard wideout Zay Flowers.

Ongoing uncertainty about Flowers’ future beyond this season is why the Ravens are still being linked to any Pro Bowl receiver left on the market. Samuel is arguably the best fit because he has the hard-nosed mentality suited to the physical brand of football the Ravens have traditionally favored.

His smash-mouth running style after the catch was summed up by this big gain off a screen pass against the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Turning quick, short passes into long gains maintains Samuel’s status as a true QB-friendly target. Jackson would appreciate one of those to help ease the transition to playing for a new head coach and offensive coordinator, while waiting on a lucrative next contract.

Handing Samuel a short-term deal would prove the Ravens remain committed to giving Jackson every chance to reach his full potential and deliver a championship.