Ravens Named Fit to Sign 6-Time Pro Bowl ‘Complement’ for Zay Flowers

Dipping into the well of ageing, but once-elite wide receivers hasn’t exactly worked for the Baltimore Ravens in recent years, but that doesn’t mean they should ignore a six-time Pro Bowler still available in 2026 NFL free agency, who would be an excellent “complement” for go-to wideout Zay Flowers.

The fit between the Ravens and Keenan Allen “makes sense on numerous fronts, starting with the fact he is still a productive player who can help Baltimore win,” according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.

DeArdo explained how “Allen’s skillset (he’s a big possession receiver) would complement Zay Flowers, who is more of a big-play threat. His presence would also take pressure off rookie wideouts Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane, who will likely need some time to get acclimated to the NFL.”

It’s a solid argument, even though DeArdo also acknowledges “Baltimore might be done with aging receivers after having moderate success in recent years with Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins.”

The Ravens’ mixed, at best, results from signing OBJ and D-Hop form a cautionary tale, but there are compelling reasons to believe Allen would be different, despite entering his age-34 season.

Keenan Allen Can Reverse Trend of Veteran Receivers Failing in Baltimore

Getting the best out of established pass-catchers has been a problem for the Ravens. Things didn’t work with Beckham, who was cut in 2024 after just one season in Ravens purple, with general manager Eric DeCosta essentially choosing fellow veteran Nelson Agholor over Beckham.

De Costa was soon back in the market for a bigger name again a year later. Enter Hopkins, who didn’t hide his frustration about how he was used in former play-caller Todd Monken’s offense.

When considering why Allen would be any different, it’s important to start with the arrival of new head coach Jesse Minter. He spent last season as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers and saw what Allen could still do for the Bolts’ offense.

Allen proved he can still work the middle of the field as a big body able to get open between the numbers and amass yards after the catch. Each of those qualities were on display for this catch and run against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

This is the kind of play that would quickly endear Allen to Ravens’ franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. The latter needs efficient targets over the middle who can turn short passes into big gains, but Jackson also needs chunk plays on the perimeter.

Fortunately, Allen has that covered as well, thanks to a physical frame ideal for high-pointing the football. Just as he did to make this spectacular grab as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Allen can still be a playmaker at every level of the field, provided he stays healthy. The 13-year pro appeared in every game last season, but that was the first time since 2021 he managed to complete a full campaign.

A shaky injury history aside, Allen is still worth a one-year rental for the Ravens. His greater physicality and a credible track record would be assets for a Ravens receiver group long on potential, but short on production.

It’s also a group facing questions about its leader.

Ravens Facing Questions About Zay Flowers, Young Wide Receivers

Flowers is eligible for a contract extension, but the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft is already making demands the Ravens don’t like. That’s not ideal when Flowers is the only 1,000-yard receiver currently on the roster.

Most of the options around Flowers are defined by their inexperience. Including Devontez Walker, a third-year pro still trying to prove he deserves more targets.

Walker is part of DeCosta’s recent fondness for taking chances on receivers in the middle rounds of a draft. A process he continued this year by selecting Lane in Round 3 and Sarratt in the fourth.

The Ravens have high hopes for both, with Lane already looking like the ideal weapon in key areas of the field. Sarratt, meanwhile, has shown off starter’s potential this offseason.

DeCosta still has room to indulge his other familiar tactic at receiver and add yet another seasoned pro to the mix. Fortunately, few of the remaining options are as team-ready for the Ravens as Allen.