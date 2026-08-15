Ravens Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens open their 3-game preseason schedule tonight, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch and things to watch for on the field.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

What: Preseason Game 1

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

When: Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN Unlimited

Odds: PHI -4.5, Over/Under 35.5

How the Ravens & Eagles Fared in 2025

The Ravens endured a miserable 2025 that started with them as Super Bowl favorites and ended with an 8-9 record, and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh was fired after 18 seasons.

In his place, the Ravens turned to a former assistant coach and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their new head coach.

The Eagles endured their own sort of special misery in trying to defend their Super Bowl title last year — a season defined more by internal strife in the locker room than anything else and that ended with an embarrassing, 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The thought with the Eagles is they may have successfully removed the cancer from their locker room by trading 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st-round draft pick.

1 Thing to Watch: Ravens RB on Roster Bubble

This might be the end of the road for running back and 2024 5th-round pick Rasheen Ali, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Ravens should cut bait on, putting Ali at the top of his list of NFL players who should be cut before the regular season.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Ali has just 123 yards from scrimmage and 1 touchdown. Most importantly, in 2 seasons, he was never able to supplant former backup Keaton Mitchell, who left for a lucrative free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.