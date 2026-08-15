Ravens Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens open their 3-game preseason schedule tonight, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch and things to watch for on the field.
- Who: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
- What: Preseason Game 1
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
- When: Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m. EST
- TV: ESPN Unlimited
- Odds: PHI -4.5, Over/Under 35.5
How the Ravens & Eagles Fared in 2025
The Ravens endured a miserable 2025 that started with them as Super Bowl favorites and ended with an 8-9 record, and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh was fired after 18 seasons.
In his place, the Ravens turned to a former assistant coach and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their new head coach.
The Eagles endured their own sort of special misery in trying to defend their Super Bowl title last year — a season defined more by internal strife in the locker room than anything else and that ended with an embarrassing, 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.
The thought with the Eagles is they may have successfully removed the cancer from their locker room by trading 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st-round draft pick.
1 Thing to Watch: Ravens RB on Roster Bubble
This might be the end of the road for running back and 2024 5th-round pick Rasheen Ali, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Ravens should cut bait on, putting Ali at the top of his list of NFL players who should be cut before the regular season.
Through his 1st 2 seasons, Ali has just 123 yards from scrimmage and 1 touchdown. Most importantly, in 2 seasons, he was never able to supplant former backup Keaton Mitchell, who left for a lucrative free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.
“The Ravens do not need a committee in the backfield, but they should develop a young player capable of spelling Henry,” Moton wrote on August 14. “Justice Hill is a reliable third-down running back who’s entering his age-29 season. He’ll likely play out the final year of his contract. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has his fingerprints all over the Ravens’ fifth-round pick, Adam Randall. The former receiver could be a versatile playmaker in the years to come. Baltimore may only have room for three tailbacks. If so, Ali probably loses his spot on the back end of the depth chart. In 2025, Ali saw an increase in snaps with the special teams unit, though he’s been unable to carve out a role in the backfield, logging just 26 touches for 123 yards and a touchdown in 21 games.”
It was Bisciotti’s call to select 6-foot-3, 232-pound Clemson running back Adam Randall in the 5th round (No. 174 overall) after general manager Eric DeCosta gave him “permission” to make the pick.
“When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick — and he owns the team,” DeCosta said in a post-draft interview. “I said, ‘Yeah, Steve, of course you can have a draft pick.’ ”
Ravens Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game