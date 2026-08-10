Ravens’ $4 Million Weapon is Watching His Job Slip Through His Fingers

While there is plenty to be excited about at the Baltimore Ravens training camp, not everyone is feeling 100% great about things.

The story of camp is the breakout performance of rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane and all the buzz that is around him entering the 2026 season. Lane has dominated with highlight catches daily in camp, putting a lot of the other receivers on notice.

One Ravens playmaker might actually be on the verge of being removed from the starting lineup because of Lane. While it’s nothing he has done wrong, Lane is just playing on a whole different level.

Ja’Kobi Lane Could be Taking Ravens WR’s Job in Training Camp

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reviewed the first two weeks of training camp with the Ravens off for Monday. Zrebiec named his list of risers and fallers of training camp so far, with wide receiver Devontez Walker on the wrong side of things as a faller.

“The 2024 fourth-round pick has made his share of plays in camp. He looks far more comfortable and assertive than he did last summer, and he’s also managed to avoid the nagging injuries that have dogged him through his first two years. Still, the sense coming into camp was that he was the favorite to be the team’s No. 3 wide receiver. Lane clearly appears to be that guy now, and fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt figures to challenge Walker for snaps as well.”

Walker entered training camp as the WR3 for the Ravens with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as the top two. So far, Walker is having a nice camp, but Lane has been stealing all the attention from him.

In his two-year NFL career, Walker has been relatively quiet and mostly on the bench. He only has 7 receptions for 157 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Devontez Walker is On the Hot Seat Entering Week 3 of Ravens Training Camp

This was supposed to be the year that Walker finally gets a starting spot and proves himself. He’s been swallowed up by talent like Flowers, Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins over the years.

Now it appears that Lane could be the next one taking snaps away from Walker. That puts the third-year wide receiver in a spot where he needs to elevate his game over the next three weeks.

Walker shouldn’t be in any danger of losing his spot on the roster. His spot in the starting lineup, though, might not include him. Instead, the Ravens might try to find a way to get Lane, Flowers, and Bateman as the three starting wide receivers.

There’s still time for Walker to turn this around, but it is not looking great for him. Lane might be on his way to pushing Walker down the depth chart quickly.