Two Ravens Legends Predicted to Be Next HOF Inductees

The Baltimore Ravens, through their three-plus decades of existence, enjoyed the talents of many top athletes. From Ray Lewis and Ed Reed to Rod Woodson and Jonathan Ogden, the Hall of Fame pipeline remains strong. Now, two more names could join the list of those entering Canton with strong Baltimore ties. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm believes that pass rusher Terrell Suggs and guard Marshal Yanda.

“It’s a tough task to predict which Raven, Suggs, or Yanda might get in first. Both are considered excellent candidates, having been named finalists this year. Each is as decorated individually as you could hope for in a HOF résumé, although Suggs carries perhaps just a little more weight with his 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2011 Defensive Player of the Year awards.”

Beyond The Stopwatch, Newsome Knew Suggs Would Thrive

Despite setting sack records at Arizona State, Suggs ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, which some fans thought was too slow. General manager Ozzie Newsome saw the potential. In his first three seasons (48 games), Suggs recorded 30.5 sacks.

In the shadow of the 2000 Ravens team that won a Super Bowl, Suggs ushered in the new era of Baltimore football by winning his own in 2012. He made 7 Pro Bowls and finished with 132.5 sacks with the franchise. After his Ravens days ended, he won another Super Bowl.

“Suggs also added a nice feather in his cap with a second ring, as a member of the Chiefs in 2019.”

Quiet Dominance Will Lead to Immortality

Usually, no one envisions guards as stars. They toil in relative obscurity, hearing their names only when defenders defeat them or commit a penalty. Yet, Yanda, a third-round pick in 2007, became the best guard in the NFL. He played 177 games before retiring in 2020. Of those 11,236 snaps, he only committed 43 penalties. Of those, only 11 were holding calls. The Ravens thrived with Yanda clearing the way, getting downhill, and displacing defensive players.

In the 3rd round of the 2007 NFL Draft, the Ravens unearthed an Iowa prospect who would become one of the best guards to ever play the game. Marshal Yanda was the no-nonsense guard Baltimore needed. If Yanda was on the field, the job was handled, it just was. He upheld the… pic.twitter.com/s5L2Umn3ZU — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) April 19, 2026

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Who Gets in First?

Edholm believes that while both will get in, Suggs looks to have the distinct advantage, writing:

“I think both eventually get in, and Yanda fits the ‘best at his position’ mould that almost always ends in enshrinement, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t end up in the same class. Both are considered career Ravens, even with Suggs playing for a couple other teams at the end of his career. I believe Suggs has the slightest edge to enter first.”

Terrell Suggs’ fourth-quarter strip-sack vs. Houston took just 2.64 seconds. That was the fastest sack in the NFL this week. #NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/jwZ3fwLfZf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2017

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Modern Roster Lacks the Same Star Power

Currently, only kicker Justin Tucker and quarterback Lamar Jackson would have a chance to realistically make the Hall of Fame. Tucker may not see his nomination for years due to his harassment accusations. Voters remember controversial issues.

On the other hand, Lamar Jackson, with two MVP awards, is on the way to Canton. However, many believe that winning a Super Bowl would solidify his legacy. As he approaches 30, can he join Suggs and Yanda on their Hall of Fame track?