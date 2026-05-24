Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Predicted to Sign Massive Extension

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hopes to play longer than he did last season. With the franchise making wholesale changes, they’ve shown their interest by attempting to renovate it. Now, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the signal-caller will sign a lucrative extension that will change the NFL pay structure.

“Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters back in February that he’s ‘definitely’ confident that the team will extend Jackson. “We can assume, then, that Jackson’s upcoming extension isn’t a matter of if but when and how much.

It would be a massive surprise if Jackson’s next deal doesn’t put him on par with Stafford and Co., and there’s a real chance he could surpass Prescott. The timing of a new deal is the bigger unknown.”

A Tyler Loop field goal miss precipitated the end of John Harbaugh’s coaching career in Baltimore. Like a literal butterfly effect, a wide right attempt changed everything for Baltimore, except the quarterback. Gone is also Todd Monken, whose offense led to outstanding stats but late-season struggles. Now, Declan Doyle takes over.

Jackson’s Leverage Forces Ravens’ Hands

In essence, the Ravens need to extend Jackson for two reasons. First, it will lower his $80 million-plus cap hit, allowing his teammates to secure lucrative future deals.

“Jackson is currently under contract through 2027 at a rate of $52 million annually, but his cap hit will jump to $84.3 million next season. Baltimore will need to work out a new deal by next spring, but waiting until then could also be problematic. This is, in part, because Jackson’s contract includes a no-tag clause. He could, in theory, accept a big 2027 payday and hit the open market in 2028. ”

If Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta signs Jackson ahead of time, the deal could set the quarterback mark for the highest annual salary. Knox anticipates the deal will be in the $161 million range over three years. That averages out to $53 million per season, taking Jackson to his 32nd birthday. That allows him to cash in on another lucrative deal.

However, waiting could end up costing the team in terms of contract length and money. As Knox mentioned, Jackson, under Doyle’s system, could become an All-Pro once again. Meanwhile, a team like the Miami Dolphins, Jackson’s home area, could offer a sizable deal. Granted, they signed former Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis, but his contract is basically a short-term agreement.

The High Price of Protection

Jackson’s potential salary also places the onus on the Ravens’ blocking. They need to ensure that their franchise player will not suffer any lingering dings and bruises. Baltimore lost center Tyler Linderbaum. However, they drafted guard Vega Ioane, who profiles as a stalwart road-grader who will keep the interior clean given his size. Additionally, if right tackle Rioger Rosegarten continues to improve, he will also need a raise.

The rising salary cap allows teams to open the proverbial wallet. The Ravens must ask themselves, amid the changes, how much they are willing to invest in Lamar Jackson.